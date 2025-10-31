AIIB Partners with Maybank, CIMB, AmBank and BPMB to Mobilize up to USD6 Billion for Sustainable Infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has signed cooperation agreements with Maybank, CIMB, AmBank and BPMB to jointly mobilize up to USD6 billion in financing for sustainable and technology-enabled infrastructure projects across the ASEAN region.

The agreements were signed following the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, and reflect AIIB's commitment to advancing green and inclusive infrastructure, strengthening regional connectivity and catalyzing private capital mobilization to meet ASEAN's growing infrastructure needs.

Under these new partnerships, the institutions will support investments in key sectors such as renewable energy, power transmission and distribution, transport, digital infrastructure and telecommunications. The initiative combines the Malaysian banks' regional expertise in developing and managing large-scale infrastructure assets with AIIB's capacity to provide long-term capital through both debt and equity financing instruments.

"AIIB is honored to partner with these leading Malaysian institutions," said Kim-See Lim, Chief Investment Officer, Public Sector (Region 1) & Financial Institutions and Funds (Global) Clients, AIIB. "These agreements reaffirm our shared commitment to financing infrastructure that is green, technology-enabled and regionally connected. We look forward to working together to support resilient and forward-looking infrastructure across the ASEAN region."

"Through this collaboration with AIIB, we aim to accelerate quality investments into ASEAN, particularly in infrastructure that drives digitalization and strengthens the region's energy resilience through initiatives like the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), while delivering meaningful social impact," said Dato' John Chong, Group CEO of Global Banking, Maybank. "Leveraging Maybank's network in the 10 key ASEAN markets and in China, we are well positioned to provide AIIB with deep local insights, our expertise and track record in advisory and project finance. There is also scope to jointly explore innovative financing solutions in the areas of transition finance, blended finance and Sukuk structures to address some of the region's most critical infrastructure challenges."

Chu Kok Wei, Chief Executive Officer, Group Wholesale Banking, CIMB Group said, "As an ASEAN bank, CIMB is pleased to partner with AIIB to catalyze the development of sustainable infrastructure in ASEAN, including the ASEAN Power Grid, fostering continued regional integration throughout the wider China-ASEAN area. Aligned to CIMB's purpose of Advancing Customers and Society, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses unlock growth opportunities as they benefit and scale from cross-border financing and investments, leveraging our commitment to a sustainable finance target of RM300 billion by 2030, as well as a full suite of advisory and value-adding solutions. Through CIMB's entrenched international wholesale banking and treasury franchises, as well as sustainable capacity building programs, we look forward to advancing shared prosperity across the region."

"AmBank is honored to partner with AIIB in advancing sustainable infrastructure development across ASEAN. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to financing projects that not only drive economic growth, but also accelerate the region's transition towards clean energy and climate resilience," said Jamie Ling, Group Chief Executive Officer, AmBank Group. "Through initiatives such as the APG, we aim to strengthen regional connectivity, foster innovation and mobilize private capital to support a more sustainable and inclusive future for our communities."

"BPMB's collaboration with AIIB reflects a strong alignment of purpose in driving sustainable and inclusive growth," said Wee Yee Tat, Managing Director, Group Corporate and Investment Banking, BPMB. "As Malaysia's development financial institution, we are committed to catalyzing investments that accelerate the energy transition and promote equitable development across communities. Collaborating with a like-minded multilateral such as AIIB enables us to mobilize capital for impactful infrastructure that supports Malaysia's sustainability agenda and long-term resilience."

The collaboration will also contribute to advancing key regional infrastructure initiatives such as APG, a cross-border platform to strengthen energy interconnection and security within Southeast Asia. Through a Multiphase Programmatic Approach (MPA), AIIB intends to provide up to USD2 billion for APG-related investments in cooperation with both public and private sectors.

"PETRA welcomes this partnership as an important step in mobilizing sustainable finance to accelerate ASEAN's green infrastructure agenda," said YBrs. Puan Mareena binti Mahpudz, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA). "Through collaborative investments in renewable energy, transmission and smart technologies, we can strengthen regional connectivity and build a more resilient, low-carbon future for ASEAN."

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from various Malaysian corporates and financial institutions, including leading energy and infrastructure companies and the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE). ACE shared a strategic overview of APG and recent development of the 43rd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting.

The initial term of the agreements will be up to October 2031. These partnerships are in alignment with AIIB's Corporate Strategy, which has four core thematic priorities: green infrastructure, connectivity and regional cooperation, technology-enabled infrastructure and private capital mobilization.

By partnering with trusted regional financing institutions, AIIB continues to leverage private sector expertise and investment to scale sustainable solutions that foster climate resilience, economic inclusion and long-term regional development.

