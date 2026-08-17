AiMOGA Robotics Crosses 2,000 Global Deliveries, with Robots to Serve Chery, OMODA&JAECOO, iCAUR and Lepas Showrooms across Key Destination Malaysia

WUHU, China, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiMOGA Robotics has crossed a major global milestone, surpassing 2,000 cumulative overseas deliveries with products and services now reaching more than 60 countries and regions. The company marked the achievement at a Global Delivery Ceremony held in Wuhu, Anhui, where robot arrays waving flags from around the world, a milestone lighting and a shipment dispatch underscored China's robotics shift from product export to large-scale, systematic global expansion grounded in real-world business scenarios.

Malaysia has emerged as a key destination in AiMOGA's global story. In 2025, the company first entered the automotive marketing service scenario there, taking the crucial "from 0 to 1" step in the overseas market — moving from prototype display to batch delivery and building a localized operation system. Across Malaysia, AiMOGA robots will serve showrooms and operations for Chery, OMODA&JAECOO, iCAUR and Lepas, bringing intelligent interaction experiences to local consumers. As part of this first wave of overseas deployments, dozens of AiMOGA units will operate across the mentioned Malaysian automotive showrooms, forming part of the broader 2,000-unit global footprint. From this base, the company has expanded into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America, and has obtained international certifications including EU CE and US FCC.

As an important part of Chery's intelligent strategy, AiMOGA leverages nearly 30 years of Chery's industrial accumulation in global markets, sharing its R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, channel and service systems. "Going global is not just about product capability, but full-chain capability including R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, delivery, services and localized operations," said Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International and AiMOGA Robotics. "Only by truly integrating into the local market can long-term development be achieved."

AiMOGA applies its robots across automotive marketing, smart police services, medical guidance and public spaces. In the first half of this year, 110 units of AiMOGA Smart Traffic Police Robots were put into use in multiple cities in China, providing regular services in traffic command, order guidance and safety promotion. With Chinese robotics accelerating from product export toward capability export, the company is contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to the global intelligent industry — from the globalization of the automotive industry to that of the robotics industry.

SOURCE AiMOGA Robotics