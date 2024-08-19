Ainex Unveils Advanced Endoscopy AI System at GIHEP & Singapore Hepatology Conference 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainex Corporation, a leading innovator in medical technology, has unveiled its advanced Endoscopy AI system, ENAD (Endoscopy as AI-powered Device), at the Combined GIHEP & Singapore Hepatology Conference 2024. This prestigious event, bringing together global experts in gastroenterology and hepatology, provided the perfect platform for Ainex to showcase ENAD, an innovative solution designed to significantly improve the accuracy and efficiency of gastrointestinal (GI) diagnostics.

ENAD, which stands for Endoscopy AI for the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract, represents a major breakthrough in medical technology. By leveraging sophisticated algorithms and machine learning, ENAD assists healthcare professionals in the detection and diagnosis of conditions such as polyps, cancers, and other abnormalities with exceptional precision. The system's real-time analysis and advanced imaging capabilities are poised to transform endoscopic procedures, offering faster and more reliable diagnostic results. ENAD is designed with a user-friendly interface, offering lower false positives, high accuracy, and rapid detection speeds, making it an invaluable tool in medical diagnostics.

Following its introduction, ENAD has successfully achieved commercialization in South Korea, with over 70 devices now in use across more than 30 hospitals. This rapid adoption underscores the system's reliability and effectiveness, highlighting the growing demand for advanced AI solutions in the medical field. The widespread implementation of ENAD in South Korean healthcare facilities has already led to improved patient outcomes, providing doctors with crucial insights during endoscopic procedures.

In addition to its commercial success, ENAD is currently undergoing clinical trials at the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore. This collaboration aims to validate the accuracy and effectiveness of ENAD, potentially revolutionizing the field of gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy. Ainex also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NUH in April 2024 to further this initiative.

"We are excited to present ENAD at the GIHEP Singapore 2024 conference," stated David Lee, CEO of Ainex Corporation. "Our mission is to equip medical professionals with the best possible tools, and ENAD is a testament to our commitment to improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. The encouraging feedback from our installations in Korea and the ongoing trials at NUH inspire us to further expand the reach of this groundbreaking technology."

Ainex is in the process of registering ENAD with Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA), with the aim of launching the product in the Singaporean market by the end of 2024.

SOURCE Ainex Corporation