AION ES: Answering the Call for Sedans, Priced at IDR 386 Million

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AION Indonesia proudly unveils the AION ES at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024. This latest electric sedan combines advanced technology with maximum comfort, addressing the Indonesian desire for a prestigious sedan that provides an exceptional driving experience. The AION ES is priced at IDR 386 million.

The AION ES emerges as a modern mobility solution with cutting-edge technology. Built on the AION High-end Electric Vehicle Platform (AEP) 3.0, the AION ES delivers an exceptional driving experience. Every journey with the AION ES showcases its unique character, spacious interior, top-notch safety features, and impressive range.

In his address, Andry Ciu, CEO of AION Indonesia, remarked, "Today, we officially launch the AION ES, a prestigious electric sedan designed specifically for young professionals with active and dynamic lifestyles, all at an accessible price. The AION ES meets the growing demand among Indonesians for sustainability and driving efficiency."

While sedans are often seen as symbols of prestige, they are sometimes criticized for limited space for passengers and cargo, and their inability to comfortably accommodate a whole family. The AION ES addresses these concerns with modern mobility solutions and cutting-edge technology. Utilizing the AION High-end Electric Vehicle Platform (AEP) 3.0, the AION ES delivers an exceptional driving experience, characterized by its remarkable character (e:xceptional character), spacious interior (e:xceptional space), top-notch safety features (e:xceptional safety), and impressive range (e:xceptional range).

The AION ES boasts robust performance with a 100 kW electric motor (equivalent to 135 HP) and 225 Nm of torque, providing responsive acceleration and high energy efficiency. Powered by a battery capable of reaching up to 442 km, this vehicle comes equipped with modern features such as an intuitive start-stop button. With its spacious dimensions—length of 4,810 mm, wheelbase of 2,750 mm, front headroom of 980 mm, rear legroom of 968 mm, and a 450L trunk capacity—the AION ES ensures optimal comfort and flexibility for everyday mobility.

Prioritizing user comfort, the AION ES features luxurious leather seats, making every journey practical and enjoyable. It includes advanced features such as a comprehensive audio system, phone connectivity, cruise control, steering wheel information controls, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), offering a complete driving experience.

The stylish exterior design features Skyline Through-type Taillights and an adjustable Headlight Adjuster, along with a Follow Me Home function. These elements not only enhance the car's elegance but also provide maximum protection in all driving conditions.

Safety is a top priority for the AION ES, with robust module insulation technology capable of withstanding temperatures up to 1,400 degrees Celsius on the top shell. The integrated battery safety system protects with advanced cell, module, and battery pack technologies. Heat-resistant cell efficiency of 30% improves reliability in extreme conditions, supported by a rapid three-dimensional cooling system with a fifth-generation Battery Management System (BMS) to maintain optimal temperature stability.

The AION ES offers a lifetime warranty on battery and electric motor components for the first 1,000 customers, along with a complimentary 7kW wall charger (exclusive wall charger). "The launch of the AION ES meets the market demand for an advanced and practical electric sedan for dynamic urban consumers. With a perfect balance of functionality, style, and modern technology, the AION ES not only offers luxury but also supports daily productivity and delivers a superior driving experience," concluded Andry Ciu.

About AION Indonesia

GAC Aion is a leading name in the automotive industry, renowned for its innovation, technical excellence, and commitment to sustainability. With a focus on quality, safety, and superior user experience, GAC Aion continues to be a top choice for drivers worldwide.

GAC Aion is proud to announce that it has been ranked first by JD Power China. The brand has achieved the highest ranking for electric vehicle quality, based on the China Automotive Quality Reporting Guidelines included in the Motor Vehicle Product Safety – Risk Assessment Guidelines.

The ranking provided by Aqisqauto includes a comprehensive report on five key topics: error reports, error risk, reliability, safety, and environmental preservation. This underscores GAC Aion's success across all measured aspects, affirming its reputation as a brand that prioritizes not only quality but also safety and sustainability.

These achievements also highlight that GAC Aion reached the milestone of 1 million units sold in just 4 years and 8 months, from 2019 to December 2023. Additionally, GAC Aion is ranked 3rd globally as one of the best electric vehicles in the world.

SOURCE GAC Aion