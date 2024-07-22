AION Indonesia Unveils HYPTEC HT and AION ES at GIIAS 2024 with Lifetime Warranty

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AION Indonesia officially launched the HYPTEC HT and AION ES at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, along with the AION Y Plus, which was introduced in June. By offering a range of electric vehicles catering to diverse segments, AION remains committed to innovating the automotive industry and providing top-notch mobility solutions for Indonesian consumers.

AION Indonesia officially launched the HYPTEC HT and AION ES at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024. They also showcased the AION Y Plus, which was introduced in June. AION is dedicated to offering a range of electric vehicles for various market segments, continuously innovating in the automotive industry, and providing excellent mobility solutions for Indonesian consumers.

Metta Yunita, Head of Marketing for AION Indonesia, stated, "Indonesian consumers have varied needs and preferences when choosing vehicles. Today, AION presents the AION Y Plus, AION ES, and HYPTEC HT. In the near future, we will also introduce other top-of-the-line vehicles equipped with the latest features and technology, along with network expansion."

The AION Y Plus is designed as a family vehicle, prioritizing spaciousness, comfort, and safety. The AION ES, on the other hand, supports the high mobility of dynamic and active young professionals with a modern, stylish, and affordable vehicle. The HYPTEC HT, a premium sub-brand, offers luxurious, innovative, futuristic, high-tech vehicles with superior performance for Indonesian consumers seeking luxury and top quality.

At the same event, Afandy, Area Sales Manager of AION Indonesia, revealed, "AION always aims to provide the best, including offering a lifetime warranty on the AION ES and HYPTEC HT. Additionally, we offer special promotions that can attract and interest consumers. This strengthens AION Indonesia's position as the leading electric car manufacturer in the country. We are committed to delivering the best products and services that meet consumer needs and expectations."

AION Indonesia offers impressive warranty policies, including a lifetime warranty for the battery, electric motor, and electric controller for the first 1,000 AION ES and HYPTEC HT customers, along with a vehicle warranty of 8 years or up to 160,000 km. The financing program includes a low down payment starting from IDR 45.5 million with 0% interest and a term of up to 6 years. Additionally, AION provides supercharging services, including free home chargers and free installation, giving consumers flexibility in purchasing vehicles to suit their needs.

During GIIAS 2024, AION Indonesia will distribute angpao to 1,000 customers and offer a Super Lucky Dip with various luxurious prizes such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, 5 grams of gold, Samsung Galaxy Tab, and Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro. This program is designed to provide an enjoyable and memorable experience for consumers.

Consumers can explore and experience the full range of AION Indonesia's technological advancements and features by visiting the AION booth at Hall 3B, GIIAS 2024, held at ICE BSD City from July 18 to 28, 2024.

About AION Indonesia

GAC Aion is a leading name in the automotive industry, renowned for its innovation, technical excellence, and commitment to sustainability. With a focus on quality, safety, and superior user experience, GAC Aion continues to be a top choice for drivers worldwide.

GAC Aion is proud to announce that it has been ranked first by JD Power China. The brand has achieved the highest ranking for electric vehicle quality, based on the China Automotive Quality Reporting Guidelines included in the Motor Vehicle Product Safety – Risk Assessment Guidelines.

The ranking provided by Aqisqauto includes a comprehensive report on five key topics: error reports, error risk, reliability, safety, and environmental preservation. This underscores GAC Aion's success across all measured aspects, affirming its reputation as a brand that prioritizes not only quality but also safety and sustainability.

These achievements also highlight that GAC Aion reached the milestone of 1 million units sold in just 4 years and 8 months, from 2019 to December 2023. Additionally, GAC Aion is ranked 3rd globally as one of the best electric vehicles in the world.

SOURCE GAC Aion