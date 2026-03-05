AION UT's Unanticipated Global Breakthrough: Winning Hearts on Merit

GUANGZHOU, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AION UT is gradually entering markets across the globe, quickly breaking through with its all-round strengths and attracting widespread attention. It has also earned strong ratings and genuine appreciation from the media in different regions. Now, let's follow their first-hand experiences,and discover the outstanding appeal of the AION UT.

1.German Media: Electrive

"During the first test drive, it became clear that the basic concept already appears well-balanced. I interpret UT as 'Urban Traffic' (i.e., 'city traffic'), and with its dimensions, this electric vehicle, designed from the ground up for European customers, is indeed well-suited for city driving. "

2. North Macedonian Media: ElectricCarsReport.com

"It's a comfortable compact size, measuring 4270mm long, with a roomy 2750mm wheelbase. Inside, you'll find a modern design, and the front seats are perfect for a roadside nap, as they can recline a full 180 degrees."

3. Australian Media: Drive-Electric

"With "AION UT's affordable pricing, 500km-level driving range, modern configurations and flexible sales strategy, the AION UT boasts strong competitiveness in Australia's growing electric vehicle market."

4. Australian Media: The Electric Viking

"AION UT is exceptionally practical and delivers remarkable value for money, highlighting its generous interior space, premium-feeling cabin and strong range at a remarkably low price."

5.Thai Media: EVme

"The interior of the AION UT adopts a modern minimalist style, combining a sense of luxury with practicality. Traditional physical buttons are reduced in the cockpit and replaced with an advanced digital control system, creating a sleek and user-friendly driving experience. With its avant-garde design, rich technological features and outstanding performance, it has become one of the most attractive electric vehicle options in the Thai market."

6.Malaysian Media：paultan.org

"The AION UT looks very appealing, with "winky" sweptback headlights and four-point "matrix cube" fog lights. Along the side, the body-coloured C-pillar insert provides some visual interest, while the large taillights and blacked-out rear bumper gives the UT a rather "expressive" back end."

With its all-round excellent performance in range, fast-charging, interior space, and features, AION UT has earned widespread acclaim from global media. Moving forward, it will continue to expand into more countries and regions, backed by its robust product strength. We believe that worldwide recognition is well on its way.

SOURCE AION UT