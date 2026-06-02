Aippy Raises Tens of Millions of Dollars at a $250 Million Valuation to Build the Future of AI-Native Interactive Entertainment

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aippy, the world's first AI-native game community developed by NADA AI, today announced that it has raised tens of millions of dollars in its first funding round led by Glowill Capital, bringing its post-money valuation to US$250 million. The proceeds will be used to attract top global talent and support user growth as Aippy continues to expand its creator ecosystem.

"Looking ahead, we're focused on two priorities," said Evan Yip, Founder of Aippy. "The first is continuing to improve our recommendation and distribution systems to make discovering and playing content more engaging and personalized. The second is investing further in our creator ecosystem through better growth tools, incentives, and community support."

"Both efforts are ultimately about helping more users create, connect, and participate. As the community scales, we believe stronger creator engagement and richer content experiences will continue to strengthen Aippy's long-term competitive advantage."

"We were drawn to Aippy by the team's rare combination of strong consumer internet expertise, global operating experience, and deep understanding of social and gaming products," said a representative from Glowill Capital. "We also see significant growth potential in lowering the barrier to game creation through AI while building a community-driven ecosystem. When we were interviewing Aippy users, many of them, from Europe and North America, showed strong enthusiasm and a clear sense of belonging to the platform, which further strengthened our confidence in Aippy's long-term potential."

Founded in Hong Kong, Glowill Capital is a global multi-strategy investment platform spanning a range of technology-driven industries, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biopharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and clean energy.

Since its launch in April 2025, Aippy has gained strong traction across major English-speaking markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, with Gen Z and Gen Alpha users making up a significant portion of Aippy's community.

To date, Aippy has surpassed 3 million downloads worldwide and is approaching 2 million monthly active users. Its Discord community has grown to approximately 15,000 members, where users actively exchange prompts, showcase their creations, and collaborate on new ideas — further strengthening engagement and reinforcing the platform's creator ecosystem.

According to Aippy statistics, this app's growth has increasingly been driven by organic adoption, with more than 30% of new users now arriving through non-paid channels.

Aippy's creator ecosystem has also expanded rapidly. Users have collectively created more than 2 million games on the platform, and the number of games published each day has grown tenfold since the start of the year. As content volume and diversity continue to increase, user engagement has deepened accordingly. The daily engagement rate of active users reached nearly 50% — an indication of the platform's strong retention and network effects.

"We don't think the future belongs to creation tools alone," said Evan. "The real opportunity lies in building communities where creativity compounds — where people can build on each other's ideas, remix experiences, and collectively create entirely new forms of entertainment."

"Aippy's long-term vision is to become the home of AI-native interactive entertainment: a place where anyone can create, anyone can inspire, and where the next generation of entertainment emerges from the community itself."

SOURCE Aippy