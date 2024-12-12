Air France expands network with 3 weekly non-stop flight between Manila and Paris

News provided by

Air France

12 Dec, 2024, 16:06 CST

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air France has officially inaugurated a new 3 weekly non-stop flight between Manila and Paris on Sunday 8 December.

In a pre-departure ribbon-cutting ceremony, Secretary of Transportation, Jaime J. Bautista, Secretary of Tourism, Christina Garcia Frasco, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel and Air France-KLM General Manager for South East Asia & Oceania, Femke Kroese each highlighted the importance of the new route.

Ribbon cutting from left to right : Secretary of Transportation, Jaime J. Bautista, Secretary of Tourism, Christina Garcia Frasco, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel and Air France-KLM General Manager for South East Asia & Oceania, Femke Kroese. Photo credit NAIA
Ribbon cutting from left to right : Secretary of Transportation, Jaime J. Bautista, Secretary of Tourism, Christina Garcia Frasco, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel and Air France-KLM General Manager for South East Asia & Oceania, Femke Kroese. Photo credit NAIA

Femke Kroese, Air France-KLM General Manager for South East Asia & Oceania said, 'we are extremely proud of this new Air France service operating non-stop between Manila and Paris, 3 times weekly. Together with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the Air France-KLM group is the only European carrier with a daily service between Manila, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Amsterdam-Schiphol.'

To celebrate the launch customers arriving and departing on the new flight were greeted by traditional Lei and festive Filipino music. 

SOURCE Air France

