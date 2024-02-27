Air France-KLM welcomes VINCI Energies Asia Pacific to its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5 February 2024 the Air France-KLM group in Singapore confirmed the participation of VINCI Energies Asia Pacific in their Air France-KLM Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme.

By joining the Air France-KLM Corporate SAF programme, VINCI Energies Asia Pacific commits to the purchase of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in 2024 based on the CO2 emissions generated by their staff's travels.

From left to right: Dora Lussiana, Environment Project Leader VINCI Energies Asia Pacific & Middle East, Femke Kroese, General Manager Air France-KLM South East Asia & Oceania and Jerome Guiral, Managing Director VINCI Energies, Asia Pacific

Femke Kroese, General Manager Air France-KLM South East Asia & Oceania said: I welcome VINCI Energies Asia Pacific to our Corporate SAF programme. This is the 2nd company in Singapore to participate and I strongly believe that their participation will help create more awareness among companies in Singapore and will generate an interest to collaborate with us to stimulate the SAF available around the globe. In 2023, 116 Corporate Air France-KLM SAF contracts were signed worldwide, resulting in the purchase of 11,000 tons of SAF.

The Air France-KLM Corporate SAF programme offers a customized programme depending on the sustainability ambitions of a company. Based on anticipated travel, the company's contribution will be used to purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel within the agreed calendar years.

Fully committed to the reduction of its environmental impact, Air France-KLM aims to lead the way in the incorporation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and to support the development of SAF production capabilities around the world. In 2023, Air France-KLM was the world's largest SAF user, accounting for 16% of the world's SAF production, while it consumed only 3% of global kerosene production. The Group continued to secure future SAF supplies to meet its target of a minimum of 10% incorporation of SAF by 2030.The Group plans to achieve a reduction of CO 2 emissions per passenger/km by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019 via three main levers: fleet renewal, the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and operational measures.

