Air France's 2026 Summer Schedule

Close to 170 destinations served across 73 countries.

Long-haul capacity is set to grow by 2% in summer 2026, driven mainly by North and South America.

Extension of the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh, and ongoing addition of capacity to Asia due to strong demand in the context of the Middle East crisis, with additional flights and the use of larger aircraft to Bangkok, Singapore, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Tokyo, and Osaka.

Launch of a new direct route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Las Vegas starting April 2026. Doubling of flight frequencies to New York-Newark starting June 2026.

Continued roll-out of the new La Première suite, now available on flights to and from New York-JFK, Singapore, Los Angeles and Tokyo-Haneda, and coming soon on flights to and from Abidjan and San Francisco.

Implementation of the plan to restructure domestic service from Paris, with all Air France flights to Toulouse, Nice, Marseille and French overseas territories departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-haul network: increased capacity, focus on the Americas

Long-haul capacity will continue to grow, with a 2% increase in available seat-kilometres compared to summer 2025. This growth is mainly driven by the expansion of services to North and South America.

The summer season will see the launch of a new direct route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Las Vegas, operating three times a week by Airbus A350-900 starting April 15, 2026. Las Vegas will be Air France's 19th destination in the United States and its 26th in North America.

Further east, Air France will add a second daily service to New York-Newark starting June 2026. By summer 2026, Air France will be offer up to 11 daily flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and New York's JFK and Newark airports, in partnership with Delta Air Lines.

Middle East Crisis: ongoing suspension of services to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh; continued increase in capacity to Asia

Due to the security situation at destination and the closure of certain airspaces, Air France has suspended its services:

To and from Dubai and Riyadh until May 3, 2026 inclusive (until May 4, 2026 for flights departing from Dubai).

To and from Tel Aviv and Beirut until May 3, 2026 inclusive.

Since the start of the crisis, Air France has been deploying additional capacity to its most in-demand Asian destinations. Extra flights have been added to Bangkok, Singapore and Delhi. Larger aircraft have also been operated on select flights to Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Delhi, Mumbai, Shanghai and Tokyo.

This increase in capacity will continue throughout the 2026 summer season, with additional flights scheduled to Bangkok, Singapore, Bengaluru, Tokyo and Osaka, and the use of larger aircraft on certain flights to Delhi and Mumbai.

Move upmarket: continued roll-out of the new La Première cabin and free high-speed Wi-Fi

Air France is continuing to roll-out its new La Première suite. Currently available on routes between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and New York-JFK, Los Angeles, Miami, Singapore and Tokyo-Haneda, it will be introduced this summer on flights to Abidjan and San Francisco.

The roll-out of free ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi is also continuing across the entire Air France fleet, including regional aircraft. By the end of March 2026, 40% of aircraft will already be equipped, with the aim of extending this service to virtually the entire fleet by the end of 2026.

Short- and medium-haul network: over 90 destinations served

This summer, Air France will operate up to 630 daily flights to more than 90 destinations across its short- and medium-haul network.

To better meet seasonal demand, the airline will significantly expand its flight schedule between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and several major European and Mediterranean cities, thereby offering its customers greater choice and flexibility.

The airline will operate up to four daily flights to Dublin and launch a new route to London-Gatwick, with two daily flights. Further south, both Marrakech and Rabat will be served up to four times a day (compared to three previously). Naples will benefit from up to four daily flights, while Seville and Porto will be served twice daily.

Implementation of the domestic network restructuring plan: refocusing of Air France's operations at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub

As announced in autumn 2023, from summer 2026 onwards, Air France will centralize all its Paris operations at its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub, with the exception of flights to and from Corsica under the current Public Service Obligation.

Within this framework, services between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Toulouse, Nice and Marseille will be increased, with 12, 12 and 10 daily flights respectively. All flights to French overseas territories – Pointe-à-Pitre, Fort-de-France, Saint-Denis de la Réunion and Cayenne – will also operate from Paris-Charles de Gaulle. This refocusing of operations at Paris-Charles de Gaulle will facilitate international connections and strengthen connectivity between the French regions and overseas territories.

At the same time, Transavia is set to become the Air France-KLM Group's flagship carrier operating out of Paris-Orly. Starting March 29, 2026, Transavia will launch routes between Paris-Orly and Toulouse, Nice and Marseille, with 8, 8 and 2 daily flights respectively.

Transavia France, the low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group, will operate 230 routes to 109 destinations in 33 countries this summer, consolidating its position as the leading low-cost carrier on departure from Paris.

For the full flight schedule, operating days and fares, visit airfrance.com and transavia.com.

This flight schedule is subject to change depending on developments in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

SOURCE Air France