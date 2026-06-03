Air Liquide announces milestone investment in South Korea to support SK hynix's advanced AI memory chip project

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Liquide has signed a major long-term contract with SK hynix, a global leader in memory semiconductors. The Group will bring its pioneering solutions to SK hynix's massive industrial project dedicated to advanced packaging of HBM (High-Bandwidth Memory), the backbone of the global AI revolution. The investment of nearly 200 million euros is a first success following the acquisition of DIG Airgas earlier this year, significantly strengthening its leadership in both the region and the Electronics industry.

In order to supply SK hynix's new packaging and testing fab "P&T7", located in Cheongju, in the Chungcheongbuk province, Air Liquide will build and operate a state-of-the-art nitrogen production unit. Set to begin operations in late 2027, the facility will supply high-purity gases and high-purity compressed air to the fab in charge of the advanced packaging of HBM chips, a key component of AI development.

This contract demonstrates the immediate value creation by integrating South Korea's leading industrial gas provider DIG Airgas into Air Liquide. By combining the Group's world-class proprietary technologies for ultra-high purity carrier gases with DIG Airgas's extensive local footprint and deep-rooted customer relationships, Air Liquide has significantly accelerated its growth trajectory and potential in the region. This strategic synergy uniquely positions the Group to lead the rapid evolution of AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing. With this new project, the Group will also significantly expand its footprint in the Cheongju industrial basin, where its teams already operate several plants supporting SK hynix, reinforcing its long-term competitive edge in the South Korean market.

Ronnie Chalmers, Air Liquide Group Vice President, in charge of supervising Asia-Pacific, stated: "This milestone partnership reflects our strong confidence in the South Korean economy and our long-standing commitment to being a preferred partner in the global semiconductor supply chain. Thanks to the integration of DIG Airgas, which brought us a secured portfolio of nearly 20 projects, our teams now combine local agility and global innovation to accelerate Air Liquide's growth. We are proud to support the ambitions of our partner SK hynix as they play a leading role in the AI revolution."

Air Liquide in South Korea Since 1996, Air Liquide has been a key player in South Korea, serving major industries, the home healthcare sector, and the development of the hydrogen economy. Through strategic investments such as its advanced molybdenum manufacturing plant and state-of-the-art rare gases purification unit, Air Liquide is a long-term partner providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the semiconductor industry. Following the landmark acquisition of DIG Airgas in January 2026, Air Liquide has significantly expanded its local infrastructure and expertise. With a dedicated team of 1,200 employees in South Korea, the Group is ideally positioned to meet the growing demand for high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, clean energy and mobility across the country's largest industrial basins.

Oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and many other essential small molecules are the invisible pillars of our world and our lives. They have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902. A world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare, Air Liquide acts as the backbone of numerous economic sectors, serving 4.3 million customers and patients across 59 countries with approximately 65,000 employees. With revenues close to 27 billion euros in 2025, Air Liquide combines strong performance and useful growth. The Group is a leader with a diversified, resilient business model and a strong local footprint across the globe. Through deep engineering expertise and technological innovation, Air Liquide provides scalable solutions that enhance industrial efficiency, accelerate decarbonization, and strengthen value chains. Strategically exposed to growth markets and megatrends, the Group accompanies major industrial and societal transformations to create long term added value and build a sustainable future. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good, and Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index indexes.

SOURCE Air Liquide