Airai Global Corporation Officially Team Up with Airai State Government Palau Joint Developed Integrated Luxuries Tourism & Modern Wellness Transformation Program

Double Collaboration Agreement Signing Marks a Milestone at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Airai State Government welcomes Airai Global Corporation in a historic collaboration to revolutionize eco-tourism and healthcare in Palau. This transformative alliance took a monumental step forward with two key signing ceremonies, both held today at the prestigious Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel.

1st Signing Ceremony, Standing from left : Mr.Gan Advisor of AGC, Mr.Lee KH, Chief Development Officer of AGC, Mr.Glenn,Director of AGC, Mr. Jimmy Zou,Investor of AGC, Mr.Ronronny,Director of Airai'S Lands Authority, Mr.Terrance,Director of AGC, Mr.Hayato,Vice-President & COO of AGC, Mr Punssen,Director of Airai's Lands Authority Siting From Left : Mr.Melvin ,Vice-President of AGC, Mr.Ben,President of AGC , Mr.Norman,Governor of Airai's Government , Mr.Risao,Chairman of Airai's Lands Authority. Second Signing Ceremony, Signing Witness from Left : Mr.Melvin Ong,Vice-President of AGC, Mr. Alvin Lee CK,Advisor of AGC, Mr.Jack How, Director of Pure & Cure, Mr. Jimmy Zou,Investor of AGC, Mr.Ben Lim,President of AGC, Mr.Terrance,Director of AGC, Dr.Sellamuthu SG,Chief Scientist of Pure & Cure Sigining Candidate from Left : Mr.Shelken Ooi,Director of Pure & Cure, Ms. Anngerlize H’ng,CEO of Pure & Cure, Mr.Hayato,Vice-President & COO of AGC, Mr.Glenn Director of AGC.

Airai State Government and Airai Global Corporation Collaboration Agreement

The Airai State Government and Airai Global Corporation formally solidified their commitment to Palau's future with the signing of a comprehensive Collaboration Agreement. This landmark agreement outlines the development of an integrated eco-resort and various facilities across a vast land area of up to 23 million square meters. The ceremony signifies a crucial partnership between government and private sector entities to drive economic growth in Palau which include in the development of special economic zones and various fields such as non-invasive modern healthcare, exclusive tailor-made premium villas, marina, seaport, tourism infrastructure and theme parks. There is also the Passport Program for Migration to Palau to bring about more high net-worth foreign migration traffic.

Through its Tourism+ initiative, the company strives to build an integrated leisure destination encompassing culinary and recreational attractions, shopping, entertainment, culture, arts, healthcare and other elements that will enrich Palau's tourism offerings.

To act on the government's call for more foreign investor participation in recent years, the company has forged ahead with the Tourism+ initiative to enhance tourism products, strengthen cooperation with public and private sectors, expand the list of countries where tourists come from and boost diversification.

"Palau is not only a paradise for investment but also the largest all-natural health and wellness paradise in the region. Without heavy industries and intensive agriculture, Palau remains mostly pure and pollution-free. It lives up to the saying 'health is wealth' as taking a trip to Palau for a short stay may increase your life expectancy, which is not something you can buy," an AGC spokesperson shares.

Airai Global Corporation and Pure & Cure Health Care Group Collaboration Agreement

In a parallel signing ceremony at the same venue, Airai Global Corporation joined forces with PURE & CURE Health Care Group to usher in a new era of healthcare excellence in Palau. The collaboration agreement, inked at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel, highlights PURE & CURE's role in providing high-quality healthcare services. The agreement includes plans for a local cell therapy center and aims to address prevalent health issues, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, benefitting both locals and foreign tourists.

These simultaneous signings underscore the dual commitment of Airai Global Corporation, forging alliances with both the government and a leading healthcare provider, to ensure a holistic approach to Palau's development.

Ol'au Palau! Welcome to a future of sustainable tourism and advanced healthcare.

Note: Ol'au Palau is a traditional Palauan greeting, expressing warmth and welcome.

About Palau

Economy Palau has one of the highest standards of living in the Pacific islands thanks to a strong tourism industry. The service sector contributes more than 80% of GDP and employs half of the country's work force.

In 2010, the Government of Palau revised its regulations on foreign investment in a bid to boost the energy, tourism and civil aviation sectors to drive economic growth.

2022 Economic Indicators:

GDP: US$230 million.

GDP Per Capita: US$14,530

GDP Growth Rate: –2.9%.

Currency: USD

(Source: International Monetary Fund)

Agriculture and Fisheries Produces eggs, fruits, vegetables, pork, areca nuts and more. Annual tuna catch is at 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes. Food self-sufficiency unattained.

Tourism As Palau's largest economic driver, tourism accounts for about 50% of GDP. Rock Islands has some of the best marine ecosystems in the Pacific.

Transport No railways. Airports, seaports and satellite communications system available.

Roads Total length of 61km. No public transport facilities.

Seaports Port of Koror serves as the main port.

Airports 3 airports in total. Regular flights to and from the United States, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Guam and Taiwan.

Trade Main imports are machinery, automobiles, fuel, industrial and food products. Main exports are shellfish, tuna and copra.

Education 25 elementary schools, 6 high schools and 1 college (Palau Community College).

Media Major newspapers include the weekly Tia Belau and twice-a-week Island Times. Has two radio stations, as well as satellite and cable TV to access CNN and other channels.

Foreign Relations Palau is committed to developing friendly relations with all countries and strengthening cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries. An active participant in regional affairs, Palau is a member of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Pacific Islands Forum, The Pacific Community, Inter-Parliamentary Union and World Health Organization.

About Airai Global Corporation

Airai Global Corporation is a Singapore-Malaysia jointly funded international investment company with a core business that integrates tourism, health, wellness and leisure for people to get away from the hectic lifestyle and refresh their mind, body and soul.

Airai Global Corporation was established on the back of rising health consciousness and wellness tourism boom where hot springs, physical activities and natural attractions have become among the most sought-after tourism products.

Prevailing over the pressures of modern life, travelling offers people the opportunity to indulge in mindfulness and be in harmony with nature. Regardless of age, recreation and relaxation are essential to restore the body, mind and spirit for better living and wellbeing.

Through advanced contemporary care solutions and pleasant surroundings, Airai Global Corporation attunes to the best hospitality-inspired personalised services to curate health, wellness and recreation offerings while providing travellers with tailor-made private consultation to lead a healthier lifestyle for good health and a happy life.

Following the pandemic, as people become more health conscious especially in healthy life expectancy and quality of life, the presence of a quality environment, superior health and wellness offerings further deepens the significance of health and will become part and parcel of everyone's life.

