Airalo Partners Cathay to Bring Seamless Connectivity with Asia Miles Benefits

Travellers can enjoy preferential rates on eSIMs, earn miles, and redeem a wide range of rewards.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airalo , the world's first and largest eSIM provider, today announced a partnership with premium travel lifestyle brand, Cathay, to bring travellers a smarter and more rewarding way to stay connected across the globe. Through this collaboration, travellers on Cathay Pacific can now purchase eSIMs at a preferential rate while earning 100 Asia Miles for every eSIM purchased, ensuring that staying online while abroad is seamless, affordable, and rewarding.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empower travellers with seamless digital connectivity and meaningful rewards, so every journey is effortless and enriching. Airalo's digital-first solutions eliminate the need for physical SIM cards and reduce the risk of high roaming charges, offering travellers a hassle-free way to stay online and in control of their connectivity.

With international travel set to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 2028 , the need for affordable, hassle-free connectivity is greater than ever. According to 2024's Kaleido Intelligence, half of all smartphones will support eSIM by 2028, establishing it as the new standard for mobile connectivity. The Travel eSIM market alone is projected to grow by 500% between 2023 and 2028, underscoring the timeliness of this partnership.

"Our mission has always been to give travellers greater confidence to experience the world. Partnering with Cathay allows us to extend that promise to a broader community of travellers who value both connectivity and rewards. With just a few taps, travellers can stay connected anywhere in the world while enjoying the added bonus of earning Asia Miles along the way, making every trip even more rewarding," said Melvin Ng, Senior Director, APAC Partnerships, Airalo.

"At Cathay, we are constantly seeking new ways to deliver greater value to our members — not only when they fly with us, but throughout every stage of their journey. Our partnership with Airalo underscores this commitment, offering our customers meaningful benefits and added convenience wherever their travels take them," said Jonathan Ng, Head of Customer Travel & Lifestyle, Southeast Asia & Oceania, Cathay.

Whether travelling for business or leisure, travellers benefit from:

Discounted eSIMs: Travellers can enjoy preferential rates on eSIMs that provide access to reliable, high-speed data in multiple destinations.

Asia Miles Accumulation: Every eSIM purchase earns Asia Miles, which can be redeemed for flights, seat upgrades, hotel stays, dining, and lifestyle rewards.

Seamless Connectivity Worldwide: With instant activation upon landing, Airalo's eSIMs ensure uninterrupted access to maps, messaging, and essential apps the moment travellers arrive at their destination.

Flexibility and Control: Travellers can choose from a variety of data plans tailored to their trip length and destination.

Find out more at https://tinyurl.com/CathayAiralo and start earning rewards with Airalo and Cathay here: https://airalo.pxf.io/Cathay

To learn more about Airalo and how it is helping travellers stay connected, visit www.airalo.com . For more information on Airalo's business solutions, visit www.partners.airalo.com .

About Airalo

Airalo, founded in 2019, is the world's first and largest travel eSIM provider. Trusted by over 20 million travellers to date, Airalo offers eSIM packages in 200+ countries and regions, empowering users to instantly connect to mobile networks worldwide. With a remote team of over 300 people, spanning more than 50 countries, Airalo is committed to making mobile connectivity on the move easier, more affordable, and accessible to all.

Learn more at www.airalo.com and www.partners.airalo.com .

About Cathay

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that brings together all that we love about travel with everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment. All our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, rewards, and experiences with hand-picked partners.

Flights are provided by Hong Kong's home carrier Cathay Pacific, a premium full-service airline and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. Cathay also includes the Group's cargo division Cathay Cargo, and low-cost carrier HK Express. We are a member of the Swire Group and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) as a public company.

For nearly eight decades, Cathay Pacific has been connecting our home city of Hong Kong to the world. Now we are bringing that connection to more of our customers' lives. The new era of Cathay elevates their every bite, tap, step, stay and flight to greater heights. www.cathay.com .

SOURCE Airalo