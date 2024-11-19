Airties Appoints John Lancaster-Lennox, former President of Nokia Japan, to Lead ISP Expansion Efforts Across Asia

Opens new East Asian office, based in Tokyo , to help ISPs improve the quality of home connectivity in order to retain customers, lower operating costs, and increase broadband revenue

Follows Airties' entry into South Asia earlier this year with AI software innovation center in Bangalore, India

TOKYO and PARIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a global leader of AI-driven software that improves the home connectivity experience for ISPs, today announced the appointment of John Lancaster-Lennox, former Representative Corporate Officer and President of Nokia Japan, to lead Airties' expansion efforts across Asia. Mr. Lancaster-Lennox will oversee a new regional office based in Tokyo designated to serve Airties' customers and partners throughout the region.

Broadband service providers rely upon Airties' software for the ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience to help reduce churn, lower operating costs, increase revenue, and innovate in new ways. Airties' customer experience platform includes Smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud and its companion app; Airties Orbit, a continuous test automation platform; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. In addition to its new Tokyo office, Paris-based Airties has offices across Europe and the United States, and opened a new AI software innovation R&D center based in Bangalore, India earlier this year.

"We see a growing opportunity in Japan, and across Asia, which is why we are investing more in the region and why we sought out a proven leader like John Lancaster-Lennox," said Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties. "John has both the in-market experience and leadership skills to help us effectively serve ISPs across Asia, and we look forward to having him oversee our efforts across the region. In mature high-speed broadband markets, ensuring the quality of the home broadband experience is the key to customer satisfaction and retention, and Airties is here to help make that happen."

"I am incredibly proud to join Airties at such an exciting time in the broadband industry," said John Lancaster-Lennox, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Asia at Airties. "Airties' value goes far beyond providing Smart Wi-Fi; it fundamentally helps ISPs solve the most pressing business issues of the day: reducing churn, lowering operating expenses, increasing revenue, and driving innovation. I am eager to help deliver all of these benefits to customers and lead our growth across Asia."

Prior to joining Airties, Lancaster-Lennox spent 18 years at Nokia in various leadership positions across Asia, including roles in Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and most recently served as President and Representative Corporate Officer of Nokia Japan. Earlier in his career, he also held management roles at Bechtel and Open Mobile. In his new role at Airties, Lancaster-Lennox will report to Airties' CEO and founder, Metin Taskin.

Airties' AI-driven customer experience platform helps ISPs observe, diagnose, and fix in-home connectivity issues automatically or through actionable recommendations. By personalizing the customer experience and optimizing home connectivity, it is designed to help improve customer satisfaction and reduce churn. Airties leverages data-driven insights to help ISPs grow revenue and deliver a premium managed broadband experience to consumers. Key software solutions include:

Airties Edge, Smart Wi-Fi software for gateways/routers/extenders, that intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, phones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi access point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions;

Airties Cloud, which helps monitor and optimize Wi-Fi performance across homes, delivers insights on connected devices and application performance, and provides APIs to power operators' customer facing support apps or a white-label Companion App from Airties; and

Airties Orbit, a continuous test automation platform for broadband service providers, customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturers, and system-on-chip (SoC) manufacturers to support Smart Wi-Fi integrations and deployments.

Airties has received many prestigious industry awards for its innovations, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best Wi-Fi Innovation" and "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" awards from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and numerous others. Additional information about Airties can be found at: www.Airties.com or the company's new Japanese-language site at https://airties.jp.

About Airties

Airties is a global leader of AI-driven software solutions that improve the home connectivity experience for ISPs to help reduce churn, lower operating costs, improve revenue, and innovate. Leveraging insights from millions of managed homes, Airties provides industry-leading customer experience measurement and optimization for broadband service providers. Airties' holistic suite of hardware-agnostic software enables ISPs to manage home connectivity, based on leading industry standards and open-source software, across their fiber, cable/DSL, and fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments. Airties' customers include leading service providers such as AT&T, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others across the world. More information is available at www.airties.com.

