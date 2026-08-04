AIS Business Joins Hands with Huawei Cloud in MOU to Advance Global Cloud Capabilities and Intelligent 5G Solutions, Positioning Thailand as an AI-Era Manufacturing Hub

BANGKOK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIS Business and Huawei Cloud have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate Thailand's industrial sector towards intelligent manufacturing, with data and AI serving as key drivers. The collaboration brings together AIS Business's strengths in network infrastructure and its deep understanding of the Thai business landscape with Huawei Cloud's cloud and AI technologies, as well as its global manufacturing expertise. The partnership aims to enable manufacturers to apply technology in practical ways to enhance their production processes. Under the collaboration, the two companies will jointly develop an end-to-end digital infrastructure, covering everything from connecting data generated by machinery and production systems within factories through 5G Private Networks, fiber networks and secure connectivity solutions, to collecting, processing and analyzing data on the cloud using GPU computing capabilities. This infrastructure will provide a foundation for AI applications and industry-specific solutions, helping strengthen business competitiveness and enhance Thailand's readiness to support local manufacturers and international investors seeking to expand their production bases in the country.

Mr. Phupa Akavipat, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, said that "Manufacturing is one of the key drivers of Thailand's economy. According to World Bank data, Thailand's industrial sector accounted for approximately 25% of GDP in 2024 and represented 16% of total employment, or more than 6.2 million jobs. These figures demonstrate the sector's significant contribution to the economy, employment and investment attraction. Given the importance of manufacturing to the country, we must work together to strengthen the sector's capabilities and prepare it for global competition, which is increasingly being driven by data, AI, automation and new manufacturing technologies. This transformation requires a digital infrastructure that can securely and reliably connect Network, Cloud, Data and AI with factory systems, while supporting future growth. As Thailand's National Digital Infrastructure Partner, AIS Business is ready to support manufacturers seeking to transform their businesses and comprehensively modernize their production processes for the digital era. Our aim is to strengthen the competitiveness of Thailand's manufacturing sector and contribute to the country's development as a next-generation manufacturing hub that can sustainably support investment from both domestic and international businesses."

Ms. Celine Chao, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Cloud Thailand, said that "The future of manufacturing will no longer be defined by production capacity alone, but by the ability to turn data into business outcomes quickly and accurately. This collaboration therefore goes beyond delivering Network, Cloud or AI as separate services. It is about establishing an end-to-end digital foundation, from connecting and collecting data from machinery and factory systems to processing and analysing that data and deploying AI in real-world operations. By bringing together Huawei Cloud's technologies and global manufacturing expertise with AIS Business's digital infrastructure, solutions and deep understanding of Thailand's industrial sector, in its role as our Strategic Local Reseller Partner, we aim to help manufacturers transition towards intelligent production that is more efficient, agile and ready to compete in the global market."

This collaboration can be extended to a range of key AI-driven manufacturing applications, enabling manufacturers to apply Data, Cloud and AI technologies to their production processes in practical and measurable ways, including

AI-powered Quality Inspection: AI is used to inspect product quality, enhancing the speed, accuracy and consistency of the inspection process while reducing the risk of human error

AI is used to inspect product quality, enhancing the speed, accuracy and consistency of the inspection process while reducing the risk of human error Predictive Maintenance: Data from machinery and sensors is analyzed on the Cloud using AI to predict potential equipment abnormalities and improve maintenance planning

Data from machinery and sensors is analyzed on the Cloud using AI to predict potential equipment abnormalities and improve maintenance planning Connected Robotics, AGVs and AMRs: A highly reliable 5G Private Network supports seamless connectivity between robots and automation systems, enabling them to work together efficiently

A highly reliable 5G Private Network supports seamless connectivity between robots and automation systems, enabling them to work together efficiently Real-time Factory Monitoring: Data from machinery and production lines is connected to the Cloud, enabling management and operations teams to monitor production status in real time and make informed decisions based on actual operational data

Data from machinery and production lines is connected to the Cloud, enabling management and operations teams to monitor production status in real time and make informed decisions based on actual operational data Production Line Optimization: Data analytics and AI are used to assess production performance, identify bottlenecks and optimize manufacturing processes. This helps increase the yield of products that meet quality standards, reduce energy consumption and improve cost efficiency

Data analytics and AI are used to assess production performance, identify bottlenecks and optimize manufacturing processes. This helps increase the yield of products that meet quality standards, reduce energy consumption and improve cost efficiency Industrial Data Platform for AI Readiness: Data from IT systems, operational technology (OT) systems, machinery and production control systems, as well as IoT devices, is integrated into a unified platform. This provides a structured foundation for developing AI models, digital twins, industrial applications and future autonomous operations capable of analyzing data, making decisions and executing processes automatically

These 6 use cases enable manufacturers to begin their transformation by addressing key challenges within their factories before gradually expanding to other production lines and processes as their organizations become ready. AIS Business will serve as a trusted partner, connecting every digital component into an integrated ecosystem that operates seamlessly. This approach helps reduce the complexity of managing technologies from multiple sources while enabling investments to be scaled and developed continuously over the long term.

Through this collaboration, AIS Business and Huawei Cloud aim to advance AI beyond pilot projects and isolated applications, positioning it as a core engine for enterprise-wide business transformation. Ultimately, the partnership will help elevate Thailand's industrial sector from a strong manufacturing base into an intelligent manufacturing hub capable of creating, developing and delivering innovation to the global market at its full potential.

For more information about AIS Business solutions for the industrial sector, please visit https://www.ais.th/en/business/enterprise/technology-and-solution/cloud-and-data-center/hybrid-and-multi-cloud/huawei-cloud

About AIS

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS), is a digital infrastructure service provider driving Thailand's digital transformation through four business groups, serving a customer base of over 52.2 million. These include mobile phone services on the 5G network with the highest frequency band of 1460 MHz, catering to over 46.9 million users; Broadband internet services under the AIS 3BB FIBRE3 with over 5.3 million users; corporate customer services; and digital service businesses. All of these are in line with the vision of becoming a leading Intelligent Infrastructure, supporting the strength of the digital economy and elevating the quality of life for Thai people. Meet us at www.ais.th (as of March 2026).

About Huawei Cloud Thailand

Huawei Cloud Thailand is a leading cloud service provider committed to accelerating Thailand's digital transformation under the mission of "In Thailand, For Thailand." According to the latest report from Gartner, Huawei Cloud is ranked No.2 by revenue in Thailand's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market, solidifying its position as one of the most trusted and fastest-growing international cloud providers in the country. As the first international public cloud vendor to establish local data centers in Thailand, Huawei Cloud now operates three Availability Zones, ensuring high reliability and low-latency connectivity for local users. Leveraging Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise in ICT infrastructure, it integrates cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud-Native 2.0, and Big Data technologies to empower over 40 government agencies and thousands of enterprises across the Kingdom. By building a robust digital ecosystem and fostering local talent, Huawei Cloud aims to drive Thailand's "Digital Economy" forward, bringing cloud and intelligence to every corner of the country for a fully connected, intelligent future.

SOURCE Huawei Cloud Thailand