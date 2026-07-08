AIWANATECH Expands Global OEM/ODM Business with Sustainable Air Care Technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIWANATECH, a South Korean home appliance innovator specializing in air care solutions, is strengthening its global expansion strategy by leveraging its proprietary air purification technologies and OEM/ODM manufacturing capabilities. The company plans to introduce upgraded products in the second half of the year while expanding partnerships with international brands and distribution channels.

Founded in 2019, AIWANATECH develops environmentally friendly home appliances under the philosophy of creating technologies that prioritize the health and well-being of families. The company focuses on designing practical, sustainable air care products that combine innovative engineering with user-centered design.

One of AIWANATECH's flagship innovations is the MAM Air Purifier, the world's first air purifier designed to use commercially available automotive cabin air filters from leading brands such as 3M, Bosch, and Hyundai Mobis. Unlike conventional air purifiers that require proprietary replacement filters, the MAM Air Purifier enables consumers to source replacement filters more easily while significantly reducing maintenance costs. This design also addresses concerns over discontinued proprietary filters, extending product usability and improving long-term customer value.

Beyond cost savings, the filter compatibility concept supports global sustainability initiatives by reducing unnecessary waste associated with proprietary consumables. By encouraging the use of standardized replacement filters already available in the market, AIWANATECH's approach aligns with growing ESG commitments and circular economy principles while delivering both environmental and economic benefits to consumers.

The company is also expanding its portfolio of steam humidifiers through its MAMCARE product line. Equipped with a detachable stainless-steel inner pot for easier cleaning and a 100°C heating system for sterilization, the humidifiers are designed to provide a safer and more hygienic indoor environment by minimizing the risk of bacterial growth.

In addition to marketing its own products, AIWANATECH has established itself as a trusted OEM and ODM manufacturing partner for home appliance brands. The company has successfully supplied air purifiers under the Hi-Made brand and developed steam humidifiers for brands including Stenpot, MAMFLEX, and Puresoom, demonstrating its ability to deliver customized solutions for diverse market needs.

Building on these achievements, AIWANATECH plans to launch enhanced versions of its air purifiers and redesigned steam humidifiers later this year. The company will also participate in domestic and international exhibitions while expanding its global distribution network to strengthen partnerships with overseas buyers and consumer electronics brands.

"Our goal is to become a trusted global OEM/ODM partner for sustainable air care solutions," said an AIWANATECH representative. "Through continuous innovation in air technology and environmentally conscious product design, we will expand our presence in international markets and deliver healthier, smarter home appliances to consumers worldwide."

SOURCE AIWANATECH