Ajinomoto Philippines switches to 100% Renewable Energy with Ayala's ACEN RES

MANILA, Philippines, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 23 March 2024, Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC), the Philippine arm of the Ajinomoto Group of Japan, partners with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity unit of ACEN Corporation, to transition its manufacturing facility in Bulacan to 100% renewable energy.

This landmark partnership marks a significant step towards Ajinomoto Philippines' sustainability goals and underscores ACEN's commitment to providing renewable energy solutions to businesses committed to sustainable development goals, especially in the reduction of carbon emissions to stem climate change.

"Ajinomoto Philippines is committed to environmental responsibility and achieving sustainable growth. Our switch to renewable energy supply through ACEN RES is a significant step towards this goal," said Koichi Osaki, President, Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation. "We relentlessly foster partnerships with organizations that share the same advocacy and goal, because we believe that by combining our efforts, we are closer to co-creating a greener and more sustainable Philippine society."

"We are delighted to welcome Ajinomoto Philippines as a partner in our mission to accelerate the Philippines' transition to a renewable energy future," said Tony Valdez, Senior Vice President of ACEN Corporation. "Ajinomoto stands for 'eat well, live well'. We may now add 'live long' as it is one of the leading brands responding to consumer clamor that businesses do good for the planet, to help preserve it for the coming generations.

"A recent survey of Filipino consumers by Synergy Market Research and YouGov revealed that 71% of consumers will prefer brands that are sustainable. So it is in the enlightened self-interest of businesses to align themselves with the values of consumers." Valdez added.

The partnership was made possible through the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) program, a government initiative that empowers businesses with a minimum monthly demand of 500 kilowatts to choose their electricity supplier.

About ACEN RES

ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) is the supply retail electricity unit of the Ayala Group. It is a licensed retail electricity supplier and renewable energy solutions provider powering businesses and industries through the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) and the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

www.acenres.com

