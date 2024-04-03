ACEN RES spearheads shift of Mandarin Plaza Hotel to 100% renewables

MANILA, Philippines, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity supply unit of Ayala Group's renewable energy platform, ACEN, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Mandarin Plaza Hotel, a premier business destination in Cebu City, in a pivotal move that will allow the hotel to shift to 100% renewable energy supply.

This collaboration is made possible through the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP), a government initiative empowering eligible customers with an average monthly demand of at least 100 kilowatts to exclusively source their power from renewable energy sources through their preferred supplier.

Harvey Ho, general manager of Mandarin Plaza Hotel, stated: "By adopting renewable energy, Mandarin Plaza Hotel is setting new standards for sustainable practices in the hospitality sector. We're answering the call of our environmentally conscious guests and taking a decisive role in reducing the carbon footprint of the travel and tourism industry."

Situated in the heart of Cebu City's bustling commercial district, Mandarin Plaza remains the preferred choice for discerning businessmen and travelers seeking a seamless integration of work and leisure. The hotel is renowned for its modern facilities, exquisite dining options and the promise of a comfortable and sustainable stay.

Ela Mina, ACEN vice president for commercial operations, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Mandarin Plaza Hotel's decision to transition to renewable energy is a commendable move within the hospitality industry. We are thrilled to facilitate this transition and are confident that Mandarin Plaza's example will inspire other businesses to follow suit. Our customers not only enjoy the environmental benefits of clean energy but also financial advantages such as zero-rated VAT and a significant reduction in their carbon footprint."

With this collaboration, Mandarin Plaza Hotel and ACEN RES at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices, showcasing the tangible benefits of renewable energy, and reinforcing their leadership in corporate environmental stewardship. Together, they are paving the way for a more sustainable future in the hospitality sector and beyond.

About ACEN RES

ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) is the supply retail electricity unit of the Ayala Group. It is a licensed retail electricity supplier and renewable energy solutions provider powering businesses and industries through the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) and the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

www.acenres.com

SOURCE ACEN