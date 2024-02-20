akaBot ranked in Everest Group RPA PEAK Matrix® as 'Major Contender'

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Everest Group, an independent global research company with rigorous standards, released its 2023 PEAK Matrix report on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions. This report assessed 25 prominent service providers worldwide, and notably, FPT IS's akaBot made its debut and was acknowledged as a "Major Contender."

The Annual PEAK Matrix® Evaluation by the Everest Group is considered one of the most comprehensive assessment frameworks globally, providing in-depth analysis and data for businesses to make informed decisions on selecting the best service providers, products, and technology solutions. The 2023 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for RPA Automation Solutions featured the inclusion of FPT IS's akaBot, marking the first appearance of a Vietnamese technological solution in Everest's global report, alongside renowned automation entities such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Microsoft, Blue Prism, among others.

Amardeep Modi, Vice President of Everest Group, emphasized the robust development of the automation solution ecosystem, characterized by intense competition among global service providers. Modi noted that akaBot stood out as a "Major Contender" in the Everest RPA PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2023, attributing this recognition to FPT IS's substantial customer base in the Asia-Pacific region, coupled with significant investments in product capabilities and customer value. Clients highlighted akaBot's strengths in customer support, rapid response times, and user-friendly platform.

In 2023, with a clientele exceeding 3,900 global enterprises across diverse industries such as Finance-Banking, Retail, and Manufacturing, akaBot received high marks from Everest in the "Market Impact" category. Developed since 2018, FPT IS's automation solution has gained a strong international presence comparable to well-established solution providers with 10-15 years of industry recognition.

The report underscored akaBot's comprehensive automation capabilities, achieved through collaborations with major technology partners like Amelia, Software AG, and Soroco. akaBot aligns with the trend of "intelligent automation" by continuously integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Intelligent Data Processing (IDP), Process Mining, and Machine Learning.

Bui Dinh Giap, CEO of akaBot (FPT IS), affirmed the mission, stating, "akaBot's presence in the report can be likened to the pride of reaching the summit of Everest. It reflects our dedication to becoming a reputable and reliable partner, ready to accompany many businesses in optimizing operations and digital transformation."

