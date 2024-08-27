akaVerse, FPT IS makes a breakthrough with digital heritage solutions at Digital Archive Conference - The Next in Archive

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Next in Archive" digital archiving conference, co-organized by the Vietnam Archives Association and FPT IS with the professional support of the State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam, aims to provide comprehensive perspectives and solutions, both technical and technological.

At the event exhibition, FPT IS showcased its suite of digital archiving solutions, including the " Digital Heritage" solution from the 3D and virtual reality technology suite akaVerse, which leverages new technologies for archiving/preserving historical and cultural artifacts. Other featured solutions include iSoma for data digitization, FPT.LDMS for legal document management and storage, ArchiveNex for electronic archiving, and d-Office for digital office systems.

Notably, the akaVerse solution, with its Digital Heritage Solution featuring unique capabilities and broad applications, drew significant attention from attendees. akaVerse's Digital Heritage solution provides an immersive interactive experience. Virtual Reality technology enables users to embark on immersive journeys through historical sites and museums, experiencing them with unprecedented realism and detail. The 3D models are reproduced with high accuracy through 3D Scanning technology (3D Modelling/Photogrammetry), allowing users to observe every smallest detail of artifacts and woodblocks. Virtual Tour technology allows customers to explore historical places and museums realistically through smart device screens.

One of the outstanding advantages of this solution is the ability to preserve heritage. By digitizing documents and artifacts, akaVerse can protect them from the effects of time, environment, and natural disasters.

Virtual tours will attract tourists from all over the world to explore the country's unique cultural values, contributing to tourism development.

In addition, digital heritage is a valuable resource for education and research. The rich and diverse data treasure of digital heritage helps learners interact directly with historical artifacts. Researchers can also take advantage of them to carry out further research, facilitating the connection of the research community globally, promoting international cooperation in the field of conservation.

akaVerse's Digital Heritage solution has opened a new direction in preserving and promoting the value of cultural heritage. With outstanding advantages, this solution promises to become a useful tool, contributing to the preservation and development of national cultural identity.

Moreover, akaVerse is the only VR solution to have garnered multiple prestigious awards, including the Sao Khuê Award 2024 and The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2024. It is trusted by over 200,000 learners worldwide.

