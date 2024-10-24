Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to presentation of third-quarter results 2024

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: AKH) will publish its financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Friday 1 November 2024, at 07:00 CEST. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CEST.

Date: Friday 1 November 2024

Time: 08:30 CEST

Language: English

Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors

Questions can be submitted prior to and during the presentation to [email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07

Email: [email protected]

Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28

Email: [email protected]

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the Company is present on five continents.

