Akira Lipe Resort Elevates Guest Experience with Solar Power

KOH LIPE ISLAND, Thailand, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the southern Andaman Sea of Thailand, Koh Lipe Island boasts the Akira Lipe Resort, where LONGi Hi-MO X6 solar panels gleam on the rooftop, harnessing the sun's energy in this enchanting paradise.

Like many remote islands, Koh Lipe struggles with an unstable power supply. Though connected to Thailand's power grid, the island experiences frequent outages due to maintenance issues, severe storms, and system overloads.

In light of these power interruptions, Akira Lipe Resort has faced challenges in maintaining a stable power supply. During peak tourism seasons, surging electricity demands result in frequent voltage fluctuations and blackouts, compromising the visitor experience.

To ensure reliable electricity for its guests while reducing reliance on generators and cutting energy costs, the hotel opted to install LONGi Hi-MO X6 solar panels after careful consideration of various options, following the recommendation of Smart Solar Corporation Co., Ltd.

Hi-MO X6 panels excel in low-light conditions and demonstrate exceptional resilience against the heat and humidity of Koh Lipe. By efficiently converting natural light to electrical energy, the resort now enjoys a stable and sustainable power supply, alleviating previous electricity concerns and significantly reducing energy costs. To date, the panels have generated 550,000 kWh of electricity, meeting most of the resort's power needs and saving $33,000 monthly on electric bills, totaling an annual savings of $400,000. The environmental impact is also impressive, with a reduction in carbon emissions by 258 tons annually.

Under the mission of "To make the best of solar energy to build a green world", LONGi continues to support sustainable power solutions for islands worldwide, integrating solar power with ecotourism to promote sustainable island living.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules , commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions , green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment . The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

