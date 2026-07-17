Akita Prefecture to Dispatch Executive Promotional Mission to Taiwan and Hong Kong to Boost Tourism and Food Exports
News provided byAkita Prefectural Government
17 Jul, 2026, 14:00 CST
AKITA, Japan, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Akita Prefectural Government has announced that a high-level delegation, led by Governor Kenta Suzuki, will embark on a promotional tour to Taiwan and Hong Kong from July 19 to 23. This strategic mission aims to stimulate inbound tourism by leveraging charter flights and to expand the export and distribution channels for Akita's premium local products, including "Akita Beef," "Shirakami Negi" (scallions), and local Japanese sake.
1. Itinerary (Tentative)
- July 19 (Sun.)
Travel: Akita to Taipei via Taoyuan
- July 20 (Mon.)
Visits:
Tigerair Taiwan
Star Travel
Site inspection: Mayfull Fine Foods
- July 21 (Tue.)
Visits:
Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association
JIT CO., LTD.
Taiwan Farm Industry Co., Ltd.
China Airlines
Travel: Taoyuan to Hong Kong
- July 22 (Wed.)
Visits:
JNTO (Japan National Tourism Organization) Hong Kong Office
Local travel agencies
city'super
JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) Hong Kong
Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong
- July 23 (Thu.)
Travel: Hong Kong to Akita via Haneda
2. Delegation Members (Tentative)
A total of 34 officials and business leaders will participate in the mission:
- Akita Prefectural Government (12 members): Led by the Governor and the Deputy Director General of the Tourism, Culture and Sports Department
- Akita Prefectural Assembly (2 members): Led by the Chairperson
- Tourism, Economic Organizations & Private Sectors (8 members): Includes the Chairman of the Akita Prefectural Federation of Societies of Commerce and Industry, and the President of the Akita Meat Marketing Public Corporation
- Municipalities (12 members): Representatives from the Mayor of Noshiro City, the Mayor of Oga City, the Mayor of Yurihonjo City, and the Mayor of Semboku City
SOURCE Akita Prefectural Government
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