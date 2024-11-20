Aksu Deploys First Geological Disaster Warning System for Transmission Lines in Multiple Seismic Zones

AKSU, China, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, 2024, State grid Aksu power supply company reached a significant milestone with the successful deployment of the first geological disaster warning system for transmission lines in multiple seismic zones along the 220kV Hai'er Line. The innovative solution provides crucial technical support for rapid response and emergency management during geological disasters, ensuring the uninterrupted and reliable operation of transmission lines.

Located on a frequently occurring seismic fault zone, the Aksu region faces significant threats from recurring earthquake activity not only to personal and equipment safety but also to the stable operation of the power grid. Particularly in areas with complex geological structures and varying subsidence rates, transmission lines in Aksu's harsh mountainous and desert environments face severe threats.

The newly installed early warning system leverages the capabilities of the Beidou Navigation Satellite System, equipping pylons with advanced monitoring terminals. These devices meticulously track vital metrics such as position, tilt, and displacement of each structure. By integrating real-time data acquisition with AI-driven analytics, the system can promptly identify signs of pylon foundation issues like subsidence or deformation, enabling immediate deployment of preventive measures.

Looking ahead, State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company plans to deepen its use of advanced technologies, incorporating artificial intelligence and advanced sensor networks to further enhance transmission safety and emergency response capabilities. The initiative will help to safeguard lives, property, and power grid stability.

SOURCE State grid Aksu power supply company