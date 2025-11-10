Alarm.com Showcases Unified Smart Security Platform at The Security Event Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for intelligently connected properties, will demonstrate its unified smart security ecosystem at The Security Event Asia 2025, showing how the company helps organizations bridge legacy systems with modern, cloud-managed technology. The showcase marks a significant step in Alarm.com's continued investment across the Asia-Pacific region, where smart infrastructure and digitalization are reshaping the security landscape.

Across ASEAN markets, many businesses face the challenge of merging traditional alarm, video and access control systems with new solutions. These separate systems often create inefficiencies and limit scalability. Alarm.com's One Unified Platform eliminates this barrier by connecting multiple technologies within a single cloud environment. With the launch of innovative solutions like the Alarm.com Universal Communicator (AUC), the company is enabling service providers and enterprises to modernize their operations without the need for full system replacement or disruptive overhauls.

"At a time when businesses in Southeast Asia are embracing digital transformation, we're helping security providers modernize their services and deliver greater value through an intelligent, unified platform," said Ian Law, Director of Business Development – Asia-Pacific. "Our mission is to make smart security straightforward and dependable for every type of property, giving both our partners and their customers true peace of mind."

The Alarm.com platform brings together intrusion detection, video surveillance, access control and automation in one connected system that can be managed remotely via app or web dashboard. Users can view live and recorded video, adjust settings or control access in real time. Built-in analytics filter out irrelevant activity, distinguishing between people, vehicles and animals to reduce false notifications and improve response times. For commercial customers, cloud-based access management provides flexibility. Administrators can issue or revoke mobile credentials instantly, ensuring secure control across multiple locations.

More than just a front-end experience, Alarm.com's technology is supported by one of the most robust and intelligent back-end systems in the industry. This powerful infrastructure allows dealers to activate accounts, analyze data trends and configure settings remotely, helping them operate more efficiently and profitably. Alarm.com's investment in this area reflects its firm commitment to dealer growth.

At Booth #2619 in the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Alarm.com will present several innovations designed for the APAC market. The Alarm.com Universal Communicator (AUC) enables legacy alarm panels to connect directly to the Alarm.com platform, offering an affordable upgrade path for markets moving away from 2G, 3G and legacy network infrastructure. The company will also highlight Climax Panel Support, which expands compatibility and simplifies installation, and the Enterprise Security Console, which gives businesses centralized oversight of multiple sites through a single management interface. Alarm.com's Integrated Video and Analytics capability will demonstrate how cloud-based intelligence and visual verification are helping security providers deliver faster, more informed responses.

During the Safety & Security Asia XForum at the event, Ian Law will discuss how intelligent technology is reshaping the next generation of property protection. His sessions include:

"AI in Security: Real Value Now and Strategic Potential Ahead"

"Beyond the Camera: Video's Expanding Role in Security and Business Intelligence"

"Access Control Transformation: Unlocking Value Beyond Keeping Bad People Out"

These presentations will offer insights into how artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and enterprise-level management are influencing operational efficiency and security strategy in the region.

Through subsidiaries such as EBS, CHeKT and OpenEye, Alarm.com continues to expand its global ecosystem, advancing connected video, AI-based monitoring and remote management technologies. Each innovation is designed to help professional partners deliver scalable solutions that improve performance and reduce complexity for end users. This integrated ecosystem underlines Alarm.com's role as a "technological Swiss Army knife" — an adaptable platform that connects dealers, data and end users through a single intelligent interface.

With millions of active systems worldwide, Alarm.com's continued expansion in Singapore and dedication to the whole ASEAN region reinforces its purpose of connecting peace of mind. For dealers, peace of mind means enhanced profitability and a stronger reputation with customers. For end users, it means a safer, more efficient environment, whether protecting a business or a home. By enabling partners to grow through data intelligence, scalability and reliable service, Alarm.com continues to shape a future defined by intelligent solutions that turn information into confidence and confidence into growth.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, relied upon by millions of consumers and businesses worldwide. The platform integrates security, video, access control, intelligent automation, and energy management through a global network of professional service providers. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. Visit alarm.com or https://home.alarm.com/apac/ for regional inquiries.

