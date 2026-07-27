Albertsons, ALDI, Walmart Among Marketplace Leaders Participating in Responsible Seafood Summit 2026

Global marketplace representatives including Albertsons, ALDI, Walmart and others will gather in Bangkok to discuss the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of responsible seafood

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) today announced that leading retailers, foodservice companies and seafood marketplace representatives will participate in the 2026 Responsible Seafood Summit, taking place September 21–24 in Bangkok, Thailand.

As the global seafood industry continues to navigate evolving consumer expectations, supply chain challenges and changing market dynamics, the Summit will bring together organizations from across the value chain to share insights, explore solutions and discuss the future of responsible seafood.

Global marketplace representatives including Albertsons, ALDI and Walmart will be in attendance at this year's Responsible Seafood Summit in Bangkok.

Confirmed marketplace representatives include:

Albertsons

ALDI

Bidfood

Captain D's

Mark Foods

Meituan

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Red Lobster

Waitrose

Walmart

Additional organizations are expected to join the growing list of marketplace participants in the coming months.

"The seafood industry is constantly evolving, and understanding market priorities is critical for businesses across the value chain," said Steve Hart, Senior Vice President of Market Development at GSA. "The global market representation attending the Responsible Seafood Summit provides a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together, exchange perspectives and collaborate on solutions that support a more responsible and resilient seafood future for markets around the world."

The participation of major retailers, foodservice brands and seafood buyers reflects the Summit's role as a key forum for understanding market trends, strengthening industry connections and advancing conversations around responsible seafood production and sourcing.

The Responsible Seafood Summit 2026 will feature discussions on emerging industry trends, market insights, innovation, sustainability and collaboration across the global seafood value chain. The event will bring together producers, processors, retailers, foodservice companies, NGOs, certification organizations, researchers and other industry stakeholders from around the world.

View the conference program and register.

SOURCE Global Seafood Alliance