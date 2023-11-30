Alea and IMI Announce Partnership to Empower Consumers with Personalised Health & Insurance Services

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alea , Hong Kong's leading health insurance & benefits broker and IMI , Asia's largest natural and integrated medicine clinic, have announced the formation of a partnership to better serve clients on their healthcare needs.

This partnership will see Alea offer unbiased, personalised insurance advice to IMI patients, while IMI will provide high-quality health information and services to Alea's clients and community. From digital health content to expert tips and wellbeing perks, this collaboration will empower individuals and employees to make informed decisions about their health, from prevention to protection.

Beyond individual & families, this collaboration will extend to corporate wellness, where Alea and IMI will join forces to offer added-value wellbeing services that benefit HR professionals, employees and companies as a whole.

Navigating healthcare and insurance options can be challenging and confusing. Alea has developed a unique expertise in helping clients find the best medical insurance options in areas like complementary medicines, maternity, women's health or mental health. This knowledge is complemented by IMI's award-winning individual and business wellness solutions – designed to enable patients to live healthy, happy and well.

"We are thrilled to work with a partner like IMI. We have known IMI for a long time and see real synergies between our two organisations" says Julien Mathieu, Co-Founder of Alea.

Dr Benita Perch, IMI Managing Director, adds "We are proud of this partnership with Alea. We both provide highly personalised and confidential services to help people take control of their health. We share the same values, starting with empathy and a human touch".

About Alea

Alea reinvents the health insurance experience for individuals, families and companies by offering unbiased advice, simplicity and a human touch.

Every day, Alea compares hundreds of local and international insurance options from 25+ trusted partners like Allianz, AXA, APRIL, Bupa, Cigna, FWD, MSH and more. Alea's distinct approach includes deep healthcare knowledge and award-winning customer care.

Through its sister company Healthy Matters , Hong Kong's #1 health platform, Alea develops a unique community with exclusive wellness content and resources backed by top health professionals, on topics like maternity, mental health, parenting.

For more information about Alea, visit https://alea.care/

About IMI

Trusted and respected by thousands, Integrated Medicine Institute (IMI) is the largest alternative health clinic in Hong Kong and Asia. Since 1990, IMI has helped people enjoy optimal health and wellbeing through an unparalleled range of specialist services, treatments, and diagnostic and functional medicine testing.

In 2019, IMI launched IMI Corporate Wellness – a comprehensive programme led by experienced doctors and wellness practitioners to address every facet of professional wellness and cultivate healthy, thriving organisations.

IMI's guiding philosophy is to support you to Heal, Balance, Evolve.

For more information, visit https://www.imi.com.hk/

