Alesha Dixon Hosts Season 2 of DXB Unheard, Uncovering the Real Stories of the Remarkable Individuals Who Call Dubai Home

The acclaimed podcast and YouTube series returns with 10 new episodes airing from 24 February, with episodes launching every following Tuesday

UK Presenter Alesha Dixon interviews some of Dubai's remarkable residents across culture, heritage, entertainment, sport, gastronomy, and sustainability, alongside celebrity residents: golfing icon Tommy Fleetwood and Steps' Lisa Scott-Lee

Trailer and imagery

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXB Unheard returns for its second season, fronted by award-winning singer and Britain's Got Talent presenter, Alesha Dixon. After a 2025 standout debut, this exciting new series is back featuring stories of both Emiratis and residents - that call Dubai their home, and spotlights some of the remarkable individuals who represent the spirit of the city.

Alesha Dixon, host of DXB Unheard Series 2

Across the 10-part series, Alesha meets pioneers, game changers and industry leaders, from inspirational athlete Fahima Falaknaz - the first Emirati woman to compete in an international boxing tournament wearing her hijab - to trailblazing Emirati soul artists Hamdan and Arqam Al Abri.

DXB Unheard also features changemakers like family-led initiative Team AngelWolf, who are redefining inclusion in endurance sports, Emirati freediver and marine conservationist Mohammad Al Falasi, and culinary innovator Tom Arnel, plus global celebrities PGA Tour professional Tommy Fleetwood and international popstar Steps' Lisa Scott-Lee, who tell their stories of why and how they have built a life in Dubai with their families.

Athlete Fahima Falaknaz says: "Boxing was never about proving people wrong - it was about proving to myself what was possible. Growing up in Dubai gave me the space, support, and belief to pursue this dream. Competing in my hijab was a proud moment. I hope it shows women and girls everywhere that there is space for them in sport, on their own terms."

Host Alesha Dixon adds: "Many people think they've got Dubai figured out: skyscrapers, bright lights and all that glitz and glamour. But spend some time here and you'll feel something deeper - the pull of heritage and the energy of reinvention. In this new season, I get to introduce listeners to some of the voices that make Dubai truly unique.

"DXB Unheard is about celebrating the city's creative spirit, resilience and its remarkable individuals. Each story is a testament to the city's energy and ambition."

Watch/Listen now on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music

