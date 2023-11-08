AliExpress to Launch Fastest 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in History

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is set to unveil its fastest 11.11 Global Shopping Festival ("11.11") to date while also showcasing enticing offers and exhilarating shoppertainment experiences for consumers around the world.

Unprecedented delivery speeds

Thanks to the platform's continuously improving supply chain and logistics capabilities, product delivery during this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is set to be the fastest in AliExpress' history.

Consumers in the U.K., Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium will enjoy five-working-day delivery for cross-border orders through AliExpress Choice, a program that offers a curated selection of the platform's best value products. Spanish consumers will benefit from the fastest deliveries amongst AliExpress's global markets, with next-day delivery already made available to consumers in some areas in the country since September.

For this 11.11, products will be delivered to American consumers in three to seven days as a result of AliExpress' partnership with local warehouses in the country. Consumers in Mexico will get to enjoy five-day delivery for a selection of products.

Consumers in the Middle East can also enjoy faster deliveries and complimentary shipping on orders above a certain price threshold. In KSA and the UAE, consumers can expect to receive their orders within 12 working days. Additionally, first-time consumers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will be entitled to welcome deals and complimentary shipping.

Free returns, free shipping and enticing prices

Steeper discounts will be one of the key differentiators in this year's AliExpress 11.11. This mega event will feature millions of products on the AliExpress platform, with discounts as high as 50% off available to consumers worldwide.

Shoppers in the eurozone will save €4 for every €20 spent across stores, up to €16 off per order, while consumers in the U.S. will save $4 for every $20 spent across stores to a maximum of $16 off per order. For Mexico, in addition to a discount of up to 10% below the lowest price in the past 12 months, consumers will further save MX$60 for every MX$300 spent, up to MX$240 per order.

During the period from October 16 until the end of the November promotional period, AliExpress Choice will be offering an additional 20% discount on top of existing discounts in Brazil. Over R$10 million in discounts will be given to Brazilian consumers during 11.11 alone.

Consumers in France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates can enjoy free returns on one item of each eligible order within 15 days of receiving their purchase on AliExpress (except for the purchase of blind boxes in South Korea). This policy applies to the vast majority of products, giving consumers peace of mind when shopping during AliExpress' largest sales event of the year.

AliExpress is also offering free shipping on all products participating in 11.11 for consumers in nine markets, such as Poland, France and South Korea, more markets than ever before. Mexican consumers will benefit from free shipping for all products marked with a "free shipping" label.

On top of discounts of up to 50%, South Korean consumers can enjoy additional discounts by paying with AliExpress payment partners in South Korea such as Naver Pay, Kakao Pay, Toss Pay, KB Kookmin Card, Shinhan Card.

When shopping meets entertainment

With entertainment at the core of 11.11, AliExpress is proud to announce its inaugural concert in Spain. The concert will take place on the evening of November 10 at the WiZink Centre, Madrid, showcasing captivating performances from Henry Mendez, Funzo & Baby Loud and more. The concert will also be livestreamed exclusively on the AliExpress platform.

South Korean consumers can experience the excitement of lucky random box shopping during this year's 11.11, with AliExpress offering 80,000 lucky boxes, worth a total of ₩1.1 billion through its Lucky Random Box program. Each consumer has one chance to purchase one lucky box. The maximum product value is ₩1.4 million (~$1,035) for a limited number of branded smart phones, being one of the most popular items among young generations.

American consumers will get the opportunity to join AliExpress' 11.11 VIP launch party in New York on November 8, featuring renowned rap artist Swae Lee, who will launch his personally curated collection of AliExpress-hosted products dedicated to 11.11 and offer a meet & greet at the event. Following the launch party, AliExpress will set up a pop-up store on November 9, showcasing an array of beverages, beauty, fashion and wellness products on AliExpress for visitors to explore and indulge in.

This year's 11.11 will begin with a warm up period at 00:00:00 PST on November 8 to 10, during which consumers can add products to cart. During the sales period, consumers can also participate in a draw in the app to win various prizes. The official sales period will run from 00:00:00 PST November 11 to 17.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

