AlixPartners Bolsters Risk Advisory Practice in Asia with New Partner & Managing Director, Michael Peer

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that Michael Peer has joined the firm as Partner & Managing Director in Singapore, further strengthening its Risk Advisory practice in Asia.

Michael brings more than 30 years of experience as a leader in dispute resolution and risk advisory spanning sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, infrastructure, energy, life sciences, natural resources, and manufacturing. As a seasoned expert witness, Michael has lent his forensic expertise to lawyers and corporations globally in cases involving accounting issues, quantification of damages, business valuations, professional negligence, personal injury and technology-related issues. He has worked under various local legal systems as well as the rules of SIAC, ICC, ICISD, LCIA, SCC, and UNCITRAL.

Michael has more than three decades of experience in forensic accounting, having led investigations under the FCPA and UK Bribery Act, as well as obtaining corporate intelligence and applying forensic technology to address clients' concerns. He also helped design and deliver advanced forensic training to both clients and staff, leveraging his extensive experience in various markets and deep understanding of local cultures.

Michael was most recently a Partner at Control Risks, leading the Forensic Services Practice across Asia Pacific. Previously, he was the Head of Dispute Advisory, Southeast Asia at PwC, and a Partner at KPMG leading the dispute advisory practice in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). During his tenure of over 20 years at KPMG, he was responsible for numerous projects across CEE, offshore financial centers, the UK, and Canada.

Michael serves as a Panel Arbitrator of the Shanghai Arbitration Commission and the Bucharest International Arbitration Court (BIAC), a Board Member at the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Ciarb) Singapore Branch; and the Professional Group representative for Valuation on the Governing Council of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Master of Laws in Arbitration from Robert Gordon University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

Shiv Shivaraman, Partner & Managing Director and Asia Region Leader at AlixPartners, commented, "We are excited to welcome Michael to our fast-growing team in Singapore. Michael's reputation for integrity, independence, and intellectual rigor is well-aligned with our firm's values and goal to provide critical solutions to our clients. His expertise in cross-border disputes and his experience across various sectors will further strengthen our Risk Advisory practice in Asia."

Colum Bancroft, Partner & Managing Director and Head of the Risk Advisory practice in Asia, said, "We are delighted to welcome Michael to our growing Risk Advisory team in Asia. His unique technical and commercial perspectives in forensic practice, combined with his deep understanding of local markets and cultures, are invaluable assets to the resolution of complex disputes. Michael's appointment boosts our ability to provide authoritative testimony and expert analysis in high-stakes cases, bringing tremendous value to our clients."

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

