AlixPartners Strengthens Turnaround and Restructuring Services in Asia with New Partner & Managing Director, Patrick Bance

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that Patrick Bance has joined its Turnaround & Restructuring practice as a Partner & Managing Director in the Singapore office.

Patrick is a highly experienced restructuring and corporate finance professional with expertise in formal and informal corporate restructuring, due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital fundraising, and company valuations. He has over 15 years of experience working with public and private companies, lenders and financiers, secured and unsecured creditors across a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, infrastructure, mining, logistics, financial services, retail, technology, pharmaceutical, property, construction, and manufacturing. Assignments completed are often cross border and have involved advising and managing businesses in some of the largest and most complex restructuring assignments in Singapore and South East Asia in recent years.

Patrick's extensive international experience enables him to help clients navigate complex market-specific and cross-border issues. Patrick holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Master's degree in Accounting from the University College Dublin. He is a Chartered Accountant and a licensed insolvency practitioner in Singapore. He also sits on the Board of Directors of the Turnaround Management Association South East Asia.

Lian Hoon Lim, Partner & Managing Director and Asia Regional Lead for Turnaround and Restructuring Services at AlixPartners, said, "We're excited to have Patrick join our Singapore team as demands for turnaround expertise increase in Asia. His extensive experience working in different countries and expertise in corporate finance and restructuring will be of value to our clients in the region, especially given the current volatile economic environment."

Shiv Shivaraman, Asia Co-leader at AlixPartners, said, "Patrick's wealth of experience in the restructuring space makes him a valuable addition to our global team. Companies worldwide face a range of challenges in today's business environment, such as inflationary spikes, monetary tightening and higher interest rates, that drive a crunch on capital. We're excited to have Patrick on board and look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to support our clients as they navigate today's unpredictable economic waters."

