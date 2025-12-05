ALL CONEC Selected for Dream Venture Star 11, Prize Award and MOU Scheduled on November 14

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALL CONEC has been selected for the Dream Venture Star (DVS) 11 "Oracle × Uclick Program Business Meetup" support initiative. The official event will take place on November 14 at the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy and Innovation, where ALL CONEC will receive a prize as a selected company and sign an official memorandum of understanding (MOU) related to the program.

ALL CONEC develops digital prosthetic production solutions—including AI CAD, ERP, a 3D viewer, and IoT 3D printers—and provides a digital workflow platform that connects dental clinics and dental labs. With this selection, the company is expected to accelerate its work on validating and commercializing the AI CAD–OCI integration structure.

