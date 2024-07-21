All the Stars in "Let's Listen to the Band" have band background: Go to 17sing to vote for the resurrection

TAIPEI, July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's first band talent show - "Let's Listen to the Band" jointly created by 17sing and EBC is now on the air. The show will be played on EBC Channel 32 at 8pm every Sunday. The Band's original songs and energetic live performances have set off a music storm in Taiwan's music and aroused heated discussions across the Internet. As the four famous mentors of the band bosses: Harlem Yu, Howe Chen, Waa Wei and Luantan Ascent. Looking back on the their career, in fact, they all have band background, and this experience makes their selection and comments very unique.

Harlem Yu is a big brother and senior in Taiwan. In 1980, he briefly formed the band "Roller Coaster", which became an important thing to step into music career. In "Let's Listen to the Band", Harlem valued the diversity of the bands and hoped to choose a band with a more comprehensive style. Facing the new generation, Harlem, who is slightly older, communicates with them without any generation gap. He also contributed funny scenes such as "I will buy you breakfast every day" and "I will cover all your three meals and snacks" in the show. The famous scenes caused laughter and joy. He is known as the atmosphere expert of the show.

Waa Wei is called "Baby" because of her looks and sweet voice. She formed a band called "Natural Q" and became the lead singer. Waa Wei is a warm big sister in "Let's Listen to the Band". She respects the characteristics of each band, she is into upbeat and pop style, and she prefers to choose bands on the same feeling as herself. After the band's performance, she would encourage the players with a gentle tone, making the originally cruel competition become heart-warming.

Howe Chen is a top hit producer. In 2003, he formed the band "Formula" with his friends; in 2011, he formed the band "Buddha Jump" with other famous singers. In "Listen to the Band", as a top producer and guitarist, Howe Chen will focus on style and instruments. From the perspective of a producer, he will have a keen insight into the genre of music, and will provide professional advice on instrument performance, which makes both players and audiences feel that they have learned a lot.

Luantan Ascent is the pioneer of Taiwanese rock music. He was the lead singer of the rock band "Luantan", then he he went solo and changed his name to Luantan Ascent. Luantan Ascent, who has a tender heart and a magical laugh, always get touched when watching the band's performance, sometimes crying and sometimes laughing. Ascent is very fond of passionate and fierce rock music. He hopes to find a unique and powerful band in this show. He also hopes that Taiwan's rock music can stand on a bigger and higher stage and allow Taiwanese bands to go global.

As one of the biggest partners of the show, 17sing launched an exclusive voting event during the show. Download the 17sing APP and you can vote for your favorite band. And the grand winner of "Best Popular Band" at the end will receive an original Japanese car. In the last six championship competitions of the show, 17sing will also launch an exclusive finals voting. Each of your votes may affect the trend of the championship.

Currently, some of the 32 bands in the show have sadly left. But everyone has different tastes in music. If you want to support your favorite band to return to the stage, 17sing, as the exclusive voting platform for "Let's Listen to the Band", will open the voting rank for the resurrection from 7/21 to 8/4. During the specified voting period, these bands will compete by popularity vote. These votes will be used as a very important reference and will affect the results of the resurrection match. Which bands can break through the siege, win the death-free gold medal, and return to the stage? Every vote you make counts, download 17sing APP quickly and support your favorite band.

