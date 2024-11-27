Pick up the music time, stars sent blessings at the annual celebration opening ceremony of the 17sing

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, 17sing launched the annual grand ceremony.Users sing songs to reminisce about the good times of 2024 and look forward to a hopeful 2025. At the opening ceremony, hit song singers in Taiwan - Kuljelje and Kui joined the 17sing live room and presented a wonderful show with 17sing singers, and the story between them and 17sing were told to everyone.

Kuljelje told in the live room that the name of the song "Bi Xun" means cracks. Although this song is about love, the word love is not written in the lyrics. It is a very interesting song. Kuljelje said that he used to record songs in 17sing. 17sing is now approaching ten years old. Everyone's lifestyle has changed. Many people will share their lives online in their own way. He is very happy to see 17sing. This kind of platform allows everyone to express themselves to their fullest and make friends through singing, which is a very good thing.

Kui also revealed to everyone the story of the hit single "Running Life". This song describes the life of a taxi driver, and expresses the problems and choices of a small person's survival. Kui said that the most difficult part of this song was the pronunciation of Taiwanese characters. He also specially asked a Taiwanese teacher to help correct it. Because of this, this song created his unique Taiwanese style. Kui also said that he is a person who likes to sing very much. 17sing is a very convenient platform. You can sing anytime and anywhere. It is a place for him to relieve stress. People who want to relax can also open a private room and sing in 17sing. Kui also expressed his best wishes for 17sing's upcoming 10th anniversary and hopes to continue to participate in 17sing activities next year.

The Queen of Myth is the host mentor of 17sing. She said: "Looking back on 2024, I am still deeply loved and supported by everyone in 17sing. Every time I have a performance, the fans who come to support me really make me happy. I'm so touched. In 2024, I got a supernova certification and the chief star promotion officer. Thanks to the official and fans for recognizing me, I will live up to expectations and do better. In 2025, we hope that 17sing can be optimized and provide more benefits so that everyone can enjoy singing."

Jax Lee is a popular singer in 17sing and also an artist. His music has a very high listening volume on digital music platforms. He said: "The most touching thing in 17sing is the 2024 opening ceremony I recently participated in. I hope that in the future, I can cooperate with Kuljelje and Kui to produce better music together. In 2024, I joined to be a singer in 17sing, and I also hope that Malaysian singers can participate more. I hope to have the opportunity to join in more online activities in 2025, and I will bring more new music to everyone."

Tuotuo is in charge of the Family Michael in 17sing, and he is the gold host of 17sing. He said: "What makes me happiest in 2024 is that after six months of hosting activities, I have grown a lot. After receiving an S rating for 6 shows, I qualified as a gold medal host. Then at every family event held by 17sing, everyone in our family worked together, and we got very good results every time, and we have become a well-known family in 17sing. This is the most touching and unforgettable thing for me. In 2025, I hope that 17sing can continue to optimize, and the official and players can have good communication, to create an excellent singing environment."

Brother Zhan is a well-known live streamer in 17sing. He is good at various music styles. He said, "Due to my busy work schedule in 2024, I have to try my best to use the remaining time to sing and live stream. However, there are still many users who have continued to support me, and I have also met many new friends. Thanks to 17sing for inviting us to perform at many online events. 2024 has been a fruitful year. Not only have we joined in many official singing activities as performances, but our music has also been recommended many times and selected as must-listen for the week. Participating in the opening ceremony of the 2024 annual ceremony has made me more confident and motivated on the road of singing. I look forward to 17sing 2025 being even stronger. More and more singers will join this high-quality singing platform. We will sing good songs for everyone. We also hope that 17sing can hold a singing competition to attract everyone to join and gain more attention!"

2024 is an extraordinary year for 17sing. Many users have expressed their feelings. In the world of 17sing, everyone is the protagonist of the story, and music is our common language. This is also the most precious value of 17sing, and it is the common spiritual home of music fans. Let us spend 2024 with 17sing with gratitude and enthusiasm, and move towards a better 2025!

SOURCE 17Sing APP