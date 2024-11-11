KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems (ALS), the world leader in manufacturing commercial laundry equipment, is committed to delivering state-of-the-art laundry solutions across industries in the Malaysian market. Supported by advanced innovation and the superior quality of its five premium brands – Speed Queen, UniMac, Huebsch, Primus, and IPSO – ALS brings industry-leading expertise to support diverse sectors from hospitality to healthcare.

Alliance Laundry Systems Reinforces Position as World’s Leading Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturer

Serving over 150 countries with a 70% market share in Southeast Asia, ALS proudly marked a significant milestone during its inaugural Wealth Investment Event held at The Westin Hotel, Kuala Lumpur recently. Moreover, as part of its commitment to meet the region's growing demand for laundry solutions, ALS is expanding partnerships within Malaysia's commercial laundry market, aligned with its mission to support sustainable business growth across sectors.

"We bring our innovative laundry solutions to Malaysia, empowering businesses with reliable and efficient equipment designed to meet industry demands," said Justin Blount, President and COO of Alliance Laundry Systems. "Our investment in Malaysia demonstrates our commitment to supporting local businesses with high-quality equipment and fostering lasting partnerships that drive mutual success."

With over 4 million commercial units installed globally, growing investments such as the expansion of the STAR Lab and new Engineering Office in Thailand, and a substantial workforce across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, ALS brings unparalleled industry expertise and a deep understanding of regional needs. ALS's proven performance metrics include an impressive 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9%, reinforcing its leadership across a range of sectors, including laundromats, healthcare, and hospitality.

"Our efforts to the Malaysian market goes beyond supplying equipment. We aim to be a trusted partner, delivering tailored solutions and providing extensive support to ensure optimal performance for our customers in Malaysia," said Sukree Kirai, Sales Director APAC Commercial at Alliance Laundry Systems.

ALS's latest innovation includes its advanced Touch Screen technology, introduces multi-language support, programmable wash cycles, and an intuitive interface with clear descriptions and pricing. The technology also features unique dryer modifiers and has undergone rigorous testing for durability and chemical resistance, making it an ideal choice for high-traffic laundromats. Additionally, the system is cloud-ready, supporting over-the-air updates and revenue tracking.

As part of its commitment to meeting market demand for superior laundry quality and customer satisfaction, Alliance Laundry Systems invites investors and laundry business players to partner in achieving mutual success in the industry. For further information on partnerships, please visit https://alliancelaundry.com .

About Alliance Laundry System

Alliance Laundry Systems (ALS) is the world's #1 commercial laundry equipment manufacturer, three times award-winning customer experience from Stevie Award, and supports in 140+ countries. A USA-based privately owned multinational company established in 1908, ALS offers laundry solutions available under five respected brands, including Speed Queen, Uni Mac, Huebsch, Primus, and IPSO.

Media contact:

Kevin Lam Kok Thai, Senior Area Sales Manager - Malaysia / Singapore

[email protected]

+60 19 280 8723

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems (ALS)