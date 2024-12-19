Allianz secures Title Partnership of The Auckland Travel Show.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz, the number one insurance brand globally*, has today announced that it has secured title sponsorship of The Auckland Travel Show. This new public event takes place from 22 – 23 March 2025 at the Auckland Showgrounds and is a showcase of some of the most exciting destinations and experiences available to kiwi travellers and holiday makers.

The event also will welcome travel agents through the event on Friday 21 March in a special preview afternoon hosted by Travel Agents Association of New Zealand.

Lemongrass Productions Managing Director Rob Eliott says "To have the global leader in travel insurance as our presenting partner is a huge addition to what is shaping up to be a fantastic event for everyone looking for travel inspiration in 2025."

Kevin Blyth, Managing Director, New Zealand of Allianz, looks forward to meeting with industry partners and holidaymakers at the event, adding, "Our team's love of travel makes this partnership a natural fit. Our business is about being there for partners and travellers when those unforeseen events arise so that we can provide our expertise and experience to facilitate positive outcomes."

*Allianz is ranked the number one insurance brand globally by Interbrand, a position retained for six years, demonstrating the Allianz brand strength and the trust it receives from customers.

For more information visit: www.travelshow.co.nz

SOURCE Allianz Partners New Zealand