ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING LAUNCHES NEW WORLDWIDE PERFORMANCE SOLUTION: PRIDE

Pride sets the benchmark for inclusive marketing strategies, championing authenticity and engagement with the LGBTQ+ community

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing (Allied), a full-service integrated marketing agency working with the world's leading entertainment, consumer and lifestyle brands, proudly announces the launch of "Pride," a cutting-edge 360˚ global performance marketing solution dedicated to effectively connecting clients with the LGBTQ+ community.

The visionary leaders behind this groundbreaking initiative include Adam Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer, Andrea Felix, SVP, Client Solutions and Jason Vanderwoude, SVP, Client Solutions.

"In today's landscape, inclusivity and authenticity isn't just a trend – it's a necessity. We're proud to take a bold step forward in our commitment to these values," said Cunningham. "With Pride, we're setting a new standard, ensuring our clients can authentically engage with the LGBTQ+ community on a global scale."

Drawing on Allied's global team of experts, Pride promises fully integrated campaigns that authentically represent the diverse cultures and backgrounds within the LGBTQ+ community. Leveraging proprietary technology and advanced AI tools, Allied's strategies encompass paid, earned, owned, creative, and strategy solutions, informed by decades of data-driven insights.

Pride transcends marketing – it's also a catalyst for meaningful change. Allied pledges to support LGBTQ+ vendors and community organizations through its campaigns and other impactful initiatives, embodying a tangible commitment to social responsibility.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING

In business for over 35 years, Allied built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied's global team of specialists across 24 offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, create paid, earned, owned and creative campaigns that drive performance for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. The Allied advantage consists of a truly global approach to client services, matched with proprietary AI and computational math systems, and focussed on the future of culture in all its forms. With boots on the ground across the world, clients are given a truly holistic approach with localized solutions and activations to reach audiences where they are today and where they'll be tomorrow.

To learn more, visit www.alliedglobalmarketing.com

