Allozymes and Adisseo Partner on Next-Gen Animal Feed Production Using Rapid Microfluidics Technology

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allozymes, a leading innovator in enzyme discovery and engineering, today announces a strategic partnership with Adisseo, one of the world's leading animal nutrition companies, to develop groundbreaking bioprocesses for animal feed ingredient production. This collaboration marks a significant step towards a more sustainable future for the animal feed industry. It is also one of its first European partnerships since Allozymes expanded into the region earlier this year.

Photo by Allozymes. Source images from Envato

In this partnership, Allozymes will design and optimize enzymes specifically tailored to Adisseo's production needs and goals of becoming global frontrunners. The partnership will start by developing a novel environmental friendly process for methionine.

Methionine is an essential amino acid crucial for animal health, growth, and performance. However, traditional methods of methionine production rely on chemical processes with a significant environmental footprint.



Allozymes' cutting-edge technology leverages specially engineered enzymes to create more efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. Unlike traditional methods that rely on much slower protein engineering, Allozymes uses its proprietary microfluidics platform to develop custom enzymes with greater functionality in a fraction of the time. This innovative system designs, screens, and optimizes millions of enzyme candidates simultaneously, allowing a simple way to select the one with superior functionality.



"Our microfluidics platform allows us to quickly analyze and optimize millions of enzyme variations concurrently. This agility is crucial for developing customized enzymes that meet the specific needs of our partners, like Adisseo, in a faster and more efficient way." said Akbar Vahidi, CTO of Allozymes.

"Our partnership with Adisseo is particularly exciting as it coincides with our recent expansion into Europe," said Peyman Salehian, CEO of Allozymes. "By collaborating with a global leader in the feed additives sector, we can directly address the global market's need for biosolutions in animal feed production. Our innovative enzymatic platform, combined with Adisseo's expertise, has the potential to create a significant positive impact at a much faster rate."

"The partnership with Allozymes represents a major step forward in our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices," said Jean-François Rous, Executive VP Innovation at Adisseo. "Allozymes' innovative microfluidics technology holds immense potential to transform our productions, allowing us to meet the growing demand for animal nutrition while minimizing our environmental footprint."

This new collaboration builds on a first successful one which was aimed to improve one key enzyme of a synthetic metabolic pathway developed by Adisseo. By leveraging Allozymes' microfluidics platform, which screened millions more variants, Allozymes identified an enzyme which met the success criteria in just a few months—surpassing the project's original timeline.



The new collaboration between Allozymes and Adisseo has the potential to revolutionize the animal feed ingredient production landscape. Bioprocesses offer a cleaner, more efficient alternative to traditional methods, paving the way for a more sustainable future for animal agriculture.

About Allozymes

Allozymes is a fast-growing biotechnology company that applies its proprietary ultra-high-throughput platform technology to rapidly develop novel enzymes and unlock the bioeconomy across diverse sectors. Leveraging this ultra-high screening power, Allozymes aims to build the largest enzyme data library in the world to address the current and future needs of building robust biosolutions.



For more information, please visit www.allozymes.com and also follow Allozymes on LinkedIn and X .

About Adisseo

Adisseo is one of the world's leading experts in feed additives. The group relies on its 2 research platforms (France - 4 labs - and China - 1 lab) and 2 experimental stations and its production sites based in Europe, USA, China, and Thailand to design, produce and market nutritional solutions for sustainable animal feed. With more than 2,730 employees, it serves around 4,200 customers in over 110 different countries through its global distribution network. In 2023, Adisseo achieved a turnover of 1.72 billion euros. Adisseo is one of the main subsidiaries of China National BlueStar, leader in the Chinese chemical industry with nearly 12,500 employees and a turnover of 5.3 billion euros. Adisseo is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

www.adisseo.com

SOURCE Allozymes