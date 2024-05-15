SINGAPORE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid growth of food and beverages (F&B) industry, spur the packaging and printing product innovations. International-scale exhibitions organizer Krista Exhibitions is back to hold ALLPack Indonesia 2024, which will be held in conjunction with AllPrint Indonesia Expo 2024 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) center in Kemayoran, Jakarta, from Oct. 09 to 12. The 23nd ALLPack Indonesia 2024 will showcase processing and packaging technology for food, beverages, biscuits, confectionary, pharmaceutical products/drugs, traditional herbal drinks, cosmetics, personal care, beauty, agriculture, electronics, coolers and other related industries.

ALLPack Indonesia 2024 showcases industry leaders in Packaging, Printing and Manufacturing

Krista Exhibitions Chief Executive Officer Daud D Salim highlighted in a press conference on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 at the Marina Bay Sands Singapore, "This year's ALLPack Indonesia and AllPrint Indonesia 2024 forecast a 30 percent increase in the number of participants compared to the previous year and over 1,000 companies local and international exhibitors and is expected to have more in 2024." He added The packaging, printing industry play a vital role in ensuring the growth of our foods and beverages industry. Therefore, Krista Exhibitions is welcoming hundreds of professionals in the related industries to meet, build discussions and forge partnerships in packaging. We would like to see a competitive packaging industry via sustainable material development and technological innovations"

Hari Noegroho, Promotion & Partnership Director Indonesian Packaging Federation highlighted in a press conference, "the global packaging market will continue to rise particularly in emerging economies driven by increasing online purchases and evolving consumer preference which will drive more specific packaging. There will also be greater role in packaging in ensuring Food Safety, addressing health concern and combating counterfeit and fake products through technological advancement. Consumers want more convenience when it comes to products – including the packaging they come in. This includes single-serve options, resealable packs and microwavable formats. Through to 2024, these will continue to drive growth, with portability and reduced packaging to address the sustainability being top priorities. "Packaging demands are changing to be Smarter, Better , Safer, Faster, Cheaper, Greener to fulfil the change in consumer behavior nowadays. IPF has an optimism that Indonesian packaging industry will continue to experience steady growth through the year by 3-4%" said Hari Noegroho

Adhi Lukman, Chairman of Indonesian Food and Beverages Industry Association (GAPMMI) said : "In line with the potential demand for processed food to meet the needs of the community, the food and beverage sector continues to grow positively and investment is also increasing. Therefore, support for innovation and technology is needed in the food sector. So, events like ALLPack are important for the food industry to see how technology is evolving and interact with experts in order to encourage its growth," added Adhi Lukman.

The success of ALLPack Indonesia and AllPrint Indonesia 2024 strongly support by Indonesian ministers, associations and agencies of the relevant industries. They include the Indonesian Industry Ministry, the Indonesian Trade Ministry, the Indonesian Office of the Indonesian Coordinating Economic Minister, the Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, the Indonesian Packaging Federation (IPF), the Indonesian Graphics Companies Association (PPGI), the Indonesian Corrugated Cardboard Association (AKKGI), the Indonesian Plastic Weaving Assortment Association (GIATPI), the Indonesian Logistics Association (ALI), the Indonesian Cooler Chain Association (ARPI), the Indonesian Food and Beverage Producers Association (GAPMMI), the Indonesian Pharmacy Association (GP Pharmacy), the Pharma Materials Management Club (PMMC), the Indonesian Fisheries Product Marketing and Processing Company Association (AP5I), the Indonesian Plastics Recycling Association (ADUPI), the Indonesian Cosmetics Producers Association (PPAK) and the Indonesian Exhibition Company Association (ASPERAPI). The upcoming exhibition are welcoming prominent business player engaged in the packaging and printing industries. We welcome collaboration with relevant Association, Institutions in Singapore to invite their members to take part at ALLPack as exhibitors or visitors.

ALLPack Indonesia specially launched Business Matching Program. Professional visitors will be invited based on procurement requirement, and one-to-one match-making service will be offered. Our business matching activities are specifically designed to help you connect with the right and prominent people in the packaging and printing industries, fostering valuable relationships that can lead to successful business partnerships.

Visitors are invited to register directly at the exhibition venue or register online at the following links: https://register.kristaonline.com/visitor/allpackindonesia. For more information, please visit www.kristamedia.com

CONTACT:

Nirmala

Business Development Manager

[email protected]

(62) 21 6345861

SOURCE Krista Exhibitions