ALLPack Indonesia: Indonesia's biggest Packaging, Processing and Printing Exhibition

MANILA, Philippines, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid growth of food and beverages (F&B) industry, spur the packaging and printing product innovations.International-scale exhibitions organizer Krista Exhibitions is back to hold ALLPack Indonesia 2024 will be held in conjunction with AllPrint Indonesia Expo 2024 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) center in Kemayoran, Jakarta, from Oct. 09 to 12. The 23nd ALLPack Indonesia 2024 will showcase processing and packaging technology for food, beverages, biscuits, confectionary, pharmaceutical products/drugs, traditional herbal drinks, cosmetics, personal care, beauty, agriculture, electronics, coolers and other related industries.

Krista Exhibitions Chief Executive Officer Daud D Salim at ALLPack Indonesia Press Conference in on Friday, 10 May 2024 at Dusit Thani Manila

Krista Exhibitions Chief Executive Officer Daud D Salim highlighted in a press conference on Friday, 10 May 2024 at Dusit Thani Manila, "This year's ALLPack Indonesia and AllPrint Indonesia 2024 forecast a 30 percent increase in the number of participants compared to the previous year and over 1,000 companies, will take part and 200 are small-and-medium enterprises [MSMEs], ALLPack has attracted more than 70,000 local and international visitors and is expected to has more in 2024." He said the participating exhibitors would hail from Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, India, Germany, France, Italy, Mainland China, Austria, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, among other nations.

Daud D Salim pointed out that "Through AllPack Indonesia 2024, we will bring hundreds of professionals in the processing, packaging, automation, in the foods and beverages, pharmacy and cosmetics sectors will meet,".

The upcoming exhibition welcomes prominent business players engaged in the packaging and printing industries. We welcome collaboration with relevant Association and Institutions to invite their members to take part at ALLPack as exhibitors or visitors.

ALLPack Indonesia specially launched Business Matching Program. Professional visitors will be invited based on procurement requirement, and one-to-one match-making service will be offered. Our business matching activities are specifically designed to help you connect with the right and prominent people in the packaging and printing industries, fostering valuable relationships that can lead to successful business partnerships.

Visitors are invited to register directly at the exhibition venue or register online at the following links: https://register.kristaonline.com/visitor/allpackindonesia. For more information, please visit www.kristamedia.com

Nirmala

Business Development Manager

[email protected]

(62) 21 6345861

SOURCE Krista Exhibitions