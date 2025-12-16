Alpen SNOWLAND BIBAI, One of Japan's Largest Snow Playgrounds, Opens Its 2025-2026 Winter Season on December 6

BIBAI and NAGOYA, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen Co., Ltd. started operations for the 2025-2026 winter season at its winter activity facility, Alpen SNOWLAND BIBAI, located in Hokkaido, on December 6, 2025. Located on an expansive 1.25 million-square-meter site that operates as a 27-hole golf course during the summer, Alpen SNOWLAND BIBAI offers a wide range of snow activities designed for families, visitors experiencing snow for the first time and adventure seekers alike. Guests can enjoy an unforgettable winter experience unique to the vast landscapes of Hokkaido.

Image1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108935/202512100765/_prw_PI1fl_UDESJN0Z.jpg

- Hot Air Balloon Experience: Once-in-Lifetime Winter Moment

Soar gently above Hokkaido's snowy landscape and enjoy stunning panoramic views of Bibai's mountains -- an experience possible only under ideal weather. The vast scenery from the balloon offers a unique perspective and unforgettable tranquility.

Image2:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108935/202512100765/_prw_PI2fl_q35kkRtR.jpg

- Hovercraft Adventure -- Rare Experience That Lets Visitors Glide Effortlessly Over Snow

A hovercraft floats on a cushion of air, allowing it to travel smoothly over snow, water or grass regardless of terrain. Rare in Japan, Alpen SNOWLAND BIBAI proudly offers this unique experience -- the only leisure facility in the country to do so.

Image3:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108935/202512100765/_prw_PI5fl_7Rd0dA6l.png

- More Than 10 Exciting Snow Activities to Choose from

Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of snow activities including snowmobiles, snow rafting, mini snowmobiles that children can drive, and four-wheel buggies. The facility offers experiences ranging from family-friendly fun to more thrilling rides.

Image4:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108935/202512100765/_prw_PI3fl_5L1c5Pz3.png

- Stay in Newly Built On-site Cabins

Hokkaido ZEN Cabins, brand-new accommodations, now open within Alpen SNOWLAND BIBAI. Each stand-alone cabin can be reserved privately for up to three guests, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in Hokkaido's natural beauty in a completely private setting.

Image5:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108935/202512100765/_prw_PI7fl_b7u90v5g.png

- Excellent Accessibility

Alpen SNOWLAND BIBAI is conveniently located just 1 hour and 30 minutes by car from New Chitose Airport and approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes from Asahikawa Airport. From JR Sapporo Station, the limited express train reaches Bibai Station in only 35 minutes.

- Reservations

Please make the reservation through the official website. Enter the promotion code "Philippine" or "Malaysia" at the time of booking to receive 5% off.

Official website: https://www.alpen-group.net/bibai_snowland

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alpen_snowland_bibai/

Overview: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202512100765-O1-t3tkzckK.pdf

SOURCE Alpen Co., Ltd.