Alpha Asia Aesthetics: an Instagram-Worthy Aesthetic Clinic Launched in Partnership with Entrepreneur Investor Ivan Lee

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Influencer doctor Dr Jeanel Goh and the famed founder of Thai Express, Mr Ivan Lee, have come together to leave their mark on Singapore's Aesthetic Medicine scene with their brainchild: Alpha Asia Aesthetics. Leveraging on Dr Jeanel's experience working in an international aesthetic chain for over six years and Mr Lee's keen financial acumen, their aesthetic clinic, Alpha Asia Aesthetics, was born.

Located in Singapore's Somerset district, Alpha Asia Aesthetics is beyond just a picture-perfect aesthetic clinic that launched in July this year. The clinic provides expert medical aesthetic solutions and medispa services for a wide range of concerns. Other than popular medical-aesthetic non-invasive lifting services, such as Ultherapy and Thermage FLX, Alpha

Asia Aesthetics also prides itself on offering customised solutions for its clients. The clinic's signature services also include personalised skinbooster cocktail treatments and promoting women's wellness with intimate vaginal rejuvenation, empowering patients to look and feel good.

Background on Alpha Asia Aesthetics' Key Leaders

Dr Jeanel Goh and Mr Ivan Lee decided to join forces because they share a common aspiration of boosting patients' quality of life. With a robust background in healthcare and business, they both bring the secret sauce required for success.

Dr Jeanel Goh (Founder of Alpha Asia Aesthetics and Insta-star Doctor)

Not only does Dr Jeanel have over 14k followers on Instagram under the handle dr.jeanelgoh , but the well-loved doctor also has a strong following of patients in real life. Numerous patients treated by her since day one are still with her today as they are impressed by her skills, approachability and passion for aesthetics.

She honed her clinical acumen in aesthetic treatment at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, the National Skin Centre's Dermatology Department, and the Plastic Surgery Departments at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

Besides her rigorous local training, Dr Jeanel also underwent a Dermatology and Plastic Surgery medical student attachment at National Korea University, Seoul, under the mentorship of the luminaries Professor Lee Byung Il and Professor Ahn. She continually pursues self-education and never stops learning. One of the most rewarding educational experiences includes taking a sabbatical at the Harvard School of Continuing Education to further improve her management and leadership skills and expand her network globally.

Mr Ivan Lee (Lead Investor of Alpha Asia Aesthetics and Chairman of Beyond Medical Group)

As the Founder of Thai Express and also the Founder of Beyond Medical Group (an award-winning private healthcare collective with a portfolio of 19 doctors in Singapore), Mr Ivan Lee is a successful entrepreneur who has extensive experience in the healthcare sector. His F&B business was acquired for $100 million with 100 restaurants worldwide. Since then, he has grown his healthcare business into a 20-clinic strong corporation. Mr Lee has also invested in many other companies, such as F&B disruptor Grain, as well as other companies globally in the areas of social media, web3 and mobile internet.

His entrepreneurial spirit continues to drive him as he explores new ventures within healthcare. Alpha Asia Aesthetics represents Mr Lee's further expansion into the sunrise medical aesthetics industry, showcasing his ability to identify and capitalise on emerging market trends.

"Dr Jeanel is always up to date with the latest in medical aesthetics and yet solid in experience and fundamentals. She's one of those rare people who puts everything she has into her profession" Ivan Lee

Alpha Asia Aesthetics: Unlock Your Rejuvenation, Unveil Your Radiance

Stylish, Instagrammable Decor

Conveniently situated in the prime location of Somerset's Winsland House 1, Alpha Asia Aesthetics is a private aesthetic clinic offering a comprehensive range of expert medical aesthetic treatments and medispa services in a warm and inviting setting. With three Instagrammable spots featuring scenes from the well-known city of love, Paris, Alpha Asia Aesthetics brings Parisian elegance to Singapore. The gorgeous aesthetic clinic is sure to delight both Instagrammers and beauty enthusiasts.

Beautiful Skin Begins Here - Alpha Asia Aesthetics Signature Services

Alpha Asia Aesthetics specialises in evidence-based signature services like non-invasive lifting, skin rejuvenation and vaginal rejuvenation. After Dr Jeanel thoroughly understands your unique condition, a holistic treatment plan will be recommended to draw out your natural beauty.

Customised Aesthetic Treatments Executed with a Smile

Dr Jeanel Goh, the esteemed Founder and Medical Director of Alpha Asia Aesthetics, is renowned for going the extra mile for her patients. She is deeply dedicated to providing personalised care through aesthetic programmes tailored to each patient's concerns and needs.

Known for her gentle approach to injections and cheerful personality, Dr Jeanel is skilled at putting her patients at ease. Her approachability enables patients who may be afraid of injectables to relax, significantly minimising discomfort or anxiety during procedures. Moreover, besides being approachable, Dr Jeanel also executes her medical aesthetic services with utmost attention to detail.

She passionately believes, "Aesthetic care is not about vanity; it's about self-love and self-care," and hopes that by instilling confidence in her patients, she empowers them to achieve greater success in life.



Alpha Asia Aesthetics Address Winsland House 1, 3 Killiney Road #05-01/01A, Singapore 239519 Opening Hours Mon to Fri: 10:00AM - 8:00PM Sat: 10:00AM - 6:00PM Sun & PH: Closed Contact Number +65 8315 3188 Contact Email [email protected] Website https://www.alphaasiaaesthetics.sg/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/alphaasiaaesthetic Instagram https://www.instagram.com/alphaasiaaesthetics/

About Alpha Asia Aesthetics

Alpha Asia Aesthetics (AAA) is an aesthetic clinic in Singapore dedicated to providing bespoke, expert medical aesthetic solutions and medispa services for adults of all ages. Led by Dr Jeanel Goh, AAA offers a holistic approach to beauty and wellness, ensuring every patient receives tailored treatments that enhance their natural radiance and confidence. With a commitment to patient-centric care and minimal downtime, AAA is the destination for those seeking rejuvenation and empowerment through aesthetic care.

