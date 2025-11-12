Alpha IVF Singapore uses Advanced Fertility Genomic Screening and Artificial Intelligence Embryo Scoring to help couples become parents

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) has become increasingly prominent due to societal shifts towards delayed childbearing, infertility issues, and advances in medical technology that have improved success rates. At Alpha IVF Singapore, Advanced Fertility Genomic Screening and Artificial Intelligence – Enhanced Embryo Scoring are among the cutting-edge innovations revolutionising pregnancy outcomes.

These advanced techniques help reduce miscarriage risks and support healthy, successful pregnancies. The first offers non-invasive genetic screening, empowering couples with confidence throughout their fertility journey, while the second harnesses AI technology to assess and rank embryos based on their implantation and pregnancy potential to enhance every couple's chance of success.

Founded in 2019, Alpha IVF Singapore is a full-fledged, one-stop fertility hub equipped with advanced IVF, embryology, and andrology laboratories designed by scientists under the guidance of Dato' Dr Colin Lee, a global expert in fertility medicine. Its tailored in-vitro fertilisation treatments enhance success rates for couples facing infertility and support healthy pregnancies.

It is part of Alpha IVF Group, founded in Malaysia in 2011 by Dato' Dr Lee: who introduced Blastocyst Transfer Technology to the country in 2002, producing Malaysia's first blastocyst transfer IVF, ICSI, and MESA-ICSI babies. His work has also led to world firsts in IVF, genomics, and stem cell research, including a study demonstrating that embryos with abnormal features under the microscope are just as viable as those that appear normal1.

In 2024, Alpha IVF Group became the first fertility care company listed on Bursa Malaysia's ACE Market, and now operates three world-class fertility centres, including Alpha IVF Centre & Alpha Women's Specialists Singapore.

Alpha IVF Centre Singapore integrates advanced technologies to provide trusted, holistic, and high-quality clinical care that patients can rely on. Between January 2020 and December 2022, the centre continued to achieve encouraging results. This included an impressive overall clinical pregnancy rate of 60.2 per cent per frozen blastocyst transfer. Success rates remain strong across all age groups — 72.5 per cent among patients aged 34 and below, 66.3 per cent for women aged 35 to 39, and 38.3 per cent for those 40 and above. This reflects Alpha IVF Singapore's commitment to advancing fertility care through innovation and expertise.

Doctors who deliver with empathy

In-house doctors and embryologists specialise in IVF at Alpha IVF Centre Singapore. "Experience in reproductive medicine is vital to accurately diagnose infertility and tailor treatment plans. This improves success rates while providing emotional support during challenging fertility cycles," says Alpha IVF Group COO Ms Irene Kwan, who has been in healthcare for over 20 years.

"Science can change people's lives and make them parents," says Dr Yu Su Ling, Alpha IVF Centre Singapore's Clinical Governance Officer and Senior Fertility Specialist, who has worked in reproductive medicine since 1993 and is also a Senior Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. "Compassion and effective communication are not optional. They lay the foundation for fertility treatment and are essential to ensuring that every treatment is conducted with warmth and care instead of being isolating."

Another doctor is Dr Chua Ka-hee, a Senior Fertility and IVF Specialist who has been practising since 2010 and has a special interest in complex reproductive medicine and surgery. He tailors treatments to each patient's needs. Additionally, he is a Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and the father of three children conceived through IVF. He says, "As infertility varies, each couple must undergo a comprehensive fertility evaluation to receive treatment suited to their needs. For example, a patient with low egg reserves needs a different regimen than one with fallopian tube disease."

Furthermore, he emphasises that husbands play a crucial role in success, as sperm contribute 50 per cent of the embryo's DNA. To support healthy sperm, they should avoid smoking and alcohol, maintain a healthy weight, and follow a balanced diet. Regular ejaculation every two to three days also keeps sperm fresh and IVF-ready.



Dr Lily Kho is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with over 15 years of experience, who focuses on fertility and reproductive medicine. Her expertise also spans early pregnancy care, high-risk pregnancies, miscarriage treatment, and gynaecological surgery. She adds that, "the IVF process offers couples with infertility challenges — such as blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, low sperm counts, advanced maternal years, and unexplained infertility — a pathway to pregnancy." As part of her responsibilities, she also addresses infertility challenges, early pregnancy care, and embryo storage for future pregnancies.

Results-driven technologies and innovations

Technologies are rigorously tested according to Dr Yu. As a result, Alpha IVF Centre Singapore has access to more than eight cutting-edge IVF technologies, demonstrating its commitment to advanced fertility treatment. They include:

Advanced Fertility Genomic Screening identifies genetic and hormonal causes of infertility and recurrent miscarriages.

Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Embryo Scoring identifies the most viable embryos, boosting success rates and improving implantation chances.

Cryopreservation Technology, developed by the Japanese, preserves embryos and eggs at -196° C to maintain fertility for future use. Alpha IVF Singapore has a 100 per cent post-thaw survival rate (since 8 July 2024).

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injections (ICSI) directly inject sperm into an egg, making it ideal for couples suffering from male factor infertility.

Time-Lapse Culture System uses a high-resolution camera and software to monitor embryo development in an advanced IVF incubator. It frequently captures images based on the timing and pattern of cell division, improving implantation and pregnancy rates.

Individualised approach to patient care

As Dr Chua points out, emotional symptoms such as fear of failure, disappointment, fear of needles, and anxiety from multiple checkpoints during an IVF procedure are not uncommon. As well as teaching patients that their feelings are normal, counselling offers stress-relieving counselling techniques. When infertility affects a couple's relationship, couples counselling is also available.

Infertility treatment can be emotionally draining, especially for patients who need more than one cycle, adds Dr Kho. As part of its supportive and discreet care, Alpha IVF Centre Singapore fosters open communication among patients, doctors, and counsellors throughout each procedure to ensure a collaborative experience.

All of its services are based on this philosophy. Currently, it also offers an elective Egg Freezing Programme. Since July 2023, women aged 21 to 37 in Singapore have been allowed to preserve their fertility while focusing on other life goals. Single women are also allowed to freeze their eggs, though the eggs can only be used after they marry. With its introduction, Alpha IVF Centre Singapore has seen an increase in enquiries and existing patients signing up.

With couples delaying marriage and having children later in life, starting fertility preservation early will help women maintain egg quality and quantity, and give them a better chance of fertility, explains Dr Yu.

The centre places high priorities on patient comfort, affordability, and quality care. Under Ministry of Health regulations, either spouse may utilise their Medisave account to cover up to $15,000 in IVF-related assisted conception procedures over three treatment cycles, with specific withdrawal limits per cycle. Additionally, success is celebrated with heartfelt traditions — patients in Alpha IVF centres ring the Bell of Joy, with Malaysia hosting baby gatherings as well.

Calming elements, soft lighting and natural materials, discreet entrances with air showers, en-suite recovery rooms, and a controlled laboratory environment ensure patient privacy, emotional well-being, and embryo safety at #12-12 Royal Square Medical Centre, 101 Irrawaddy Rd, Singapore 329565. For appointments, call 6860 8888.

For more information on the centre, its doctors and services, visit https://www.alphaspecialists.com.sg

