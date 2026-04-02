Alpha Ladder Group and MetaComp Partner with Maqam International Holding, an Abu Dhabi (UAE) company, to Advance RWA Tokenisation and Web2.5 Payments Across Singapore-UAE Corridor

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Ladder Group ("Alpha Ladder"), a Singapore-headquartered Digital Green Group driving sustainable financial and technology innovation through subsidiaries including MetaComp and Alpha Ladder Finance, and Maqam International Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based company, today announced the establishment of a joint venture focused on real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation and digital payments across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Joint venture domiciled in ADGM marks a landmark in Singapore-UAE digital finance cooperation, connecting MENA’s real world asset base to global capital markets through regulated blockchain infrastructure and payment network.

The announcement follows MetaComp's close of its Pre-A funding round at USD 35 million in total raised, backed by Alibaba, another internet conglomerate, Eastern Bell, Noah, Sky9, and a fund affiliated with Asia's largest logistics infrastructure company. Having achieved profitability in 2025 and with USD 100 million in instantaneous liquidity on its platform, MetaComp enters this partnership as an operationally proven Web2.5 Pay + Wealth business model, institutionally backed payment infrastructure provider — capitalised and ready to deploy across priority corridors, including MENA.

Maqam International Holding is built on a multi-decade legacy as an operator and developer of landmark real assets, such as Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, across the Middle East. Running a portfolio of this scale and institutional complexity means the cross-border payment and settlement gap this joint venture addresses is not a strategic theme they are exploring — it is a constraint they already manage. Alpha Ladder delivers the full-stack technology, compliance infrastructure, and operational capability to resolve it.

The joint venture will be domiciled within the ADGM, the UAE's premier international financial center.

MENA Digital Finance: The Opportunity

The MENA digital payments market was valued at USD 248 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 420 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of approximately 11% [1]. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) RWA tokenisation represents a nearly USD 500 billion opportunity by 2030 [2], as global on-chain real-world assets surpassed USD 24 billion by mid-2025 [3].

The convergence of premium real assets, regulatory maturity, and institutional demand in the Gulf creates the conditions for a class of tokenised assets built on quality collateral and operational rigour.

Chairman of Maqam International Holding:

"Our partnership with Alpha Ladder Group reflects a shared conviction that the UAE's position as a global financial hub is strengthened by the quality of the infrastructure built within it. We bring our assets, our relationships, and our deep roots in Abu Dhabi's institutional ecosystem. Alpha Ladder brings the technology, the compliance framework, and the operational capability to make this platform world-class. Together, we are building something that meets the highest global standards from day one. Furthermore, this joint venture highlights Abu Dhabi as the premier global destination for investments in Fintech"

Maqam International Holding's Proven Investment Pedigree

Maqam International Holding has a legacy of decades building and operating landmark Abu Dhabi assets — including Etihad Towers — alongside global institutional partners across real estate, hospitality, and infrastructure. That operating history is achieved from sovereign relationships, family office networks, and regulatory access it has accumulated across the Middle East over the same period. Few institutions in the region combine proven hard-asset operational depth with direct proximity to the capital allocators and regulatory channels that determine how capital moves in this market.

Dr Bo Bai, Group Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Alpha Ladder Group:

"Alpha Ladder was built on the conviction that the future of financial infrastructure is hybrid — and the UAE is where that convergence is happening at the highest institutional level. We are building an institution whose experience of the problem is as deep as our ability to solve it. Together, we are deploying compliant infrastructure that connects Abu Dhabi's real asset base to global capital markets — at the standard both parties have built their reputations on. Our commitment to the UAE is firm and while the region faces real pressures, we are deepening our presence here because we believe in the UAE's institutional resilience and in the strength of what we are building together."

Core Focus Areas

The joint venture targets three pillars of digital financial infrastructure — an integrated stack that, taken together, represents one of the most comprehensive regulated fintech deployments connecting MENA and Asia to date.

Cross-border payments: Cross-border payments between MENA and Asia remain slow, costly, and fragmented. MetaComp's StableX Network addresses this directly, routing payments across its partner network of traditional bank rails and stablecoin rails simultaneously. The StableX Engine handles real-time settlement at a fraction of conventional cost, while the VisionX Engine screens every transaction for compliance as it moves — across both fiat and on-chain activity — ensuring regulatory integrity without sacrificing speed.

RWA tokenisation: Real-world assets — from real estate to infrastructure — have historically been illiquid, difficult to divide, and accessible only to large institutional players. Alpha Ladder Finance's patented Non-Fungible Digital Twin (NFDT) technology changes this by creating a live, blockchain-anchored digital record of each asset, reflecting its actual condition, performance, and ownership in real time. The result is a more transparent and auditable framework for asset fractionalisation and participation designed to support compliant structures.

Capital markets: Connecting MENA-based companies and funds to global liquidity pools through regulated digital channels.

Strengthening Singapore-UAE Fintech Axis

Singapore and the UAE are two of the world's leading regulated digital finance gateways. Singapore's MAS advances this through Project Guardian, stablecoin frameworks, and digital payment token licensing under the Payment Services Act.

In the UAE, ADGM is the primary regulatory domicile for this joint venture, a jurisdiction with direct application of English Common Law, comprehensive frameworks for tokenised securities, digital asset custody, and cross-border payments, and robust AML requirements aligned with FATF standards. This joint venture is a direct expression of the digital finance leadership the jurisdiction has built.

H.E. Jamal Abdulla Mohammad Bin Abdulwahab Alsuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore:

"The UAE strongly believes in the mutual benefits driven by forward-looking Singapore-UAE partnerships like this Alpha Ladder-Maqam International Holding collaboration. We welcome Alpha Ladder as a leading Singapore entity at the forefront of building resilient cross-border financial ecosystems between our nations."

Dr Brian Shegar, UAE Singapore Business Council:

"We applaud Alpha Ladder's pivotal role in this landmark collaboration and encourage more Singapore businesses to follow their lead in advancing UAE-Singapore economic ties through cross-border innovation and sustainable financial infrastructure development. We are delighted to have played a role in encouraging Alpha Ladder to pursue its UAE business aspirations."

The joint venture intends to apply for a licence with the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and launch initial operations in 2026. Alpha Ladder and Maqam International Holding are building the institutional digital finance infrastructure that connects Abu Dhabi's premium real asset base to global capital markets, powered by MetaComp and governed by Alpha Ladder's global compliance standards.

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Maqam International Holding

Maqam International Holding is an Abu Dhabi based company, dedicated to managing a diverse investment portfolio of assets and has been a cornerstone for strategic growth, driving economic development in UAE and beyond. With unwavering commitment to shaping a prosperous future, Maqam International Holding is dedicated to fostering transformative opportunities that enhance economic vitality and create job prospects within the economy. At the heart of our strategic vision are three pivotal areas of focus:

Real Estate

Acquiring, developing, and managing residential, commercial, and retail assets



Hotels

Development of Hotels managed by top-tier global brands in MENA and Zanzibar



International and MENA Investments

Strategic investments in equities and global investments in private equities, managed portfolios, equity and associate investments



About Alpha Ladder Group Pte. Ltd

Headquartered in Singapore, Alpha Ladder Group is a technology and financial services group driving Digital Green Transformation. We operate on the conviction that the future of financial infrastructure is neither purely centralised nor distributed, but a Hybrid.

From our first member subsidiary founded in 2016, we have grown into a multi-vertical ecosystem that operationalises this conviction across three critical sectors:

Digital Financial Services

MetaComp Group and affiliates deliver at group-level Asia's leading licensed fiat &stablecoin hybrid platform, providing compliant payment & wealth services, with more than US$10billion payment volume and US$500+ million wealth AUM* in 2025.



Sustainable Investment

Asia Green Fund, an award-winning impact investment firm with around US$2.5 billion AUM* focusing on investing in deep-tech companies for decarbonisation.



AI-Powered Green Technology

MVGX, a leading AI ESG platform providing end-to-end carbon SaaS solutions: AI emission factor search engine, Scope 1, 2, & 3 measurement, decarbonisation rating, AI ESG reporting, green asset tokenisation & trading; and Greenlyzer, a deep tech company building a hydrogen-based Green Moving Grid, a distributed power grid to augment traditional grid, to deliver a robust, intelligent and sustainable power infrastructure for next-generation AI.



At Alpha Ladder Group, our name reflects our commitment to continuous evolution. We believe that by engineering the intersection of Digital and Green, we move the world forward to pursue sustainable alpha—one particle at a time.

*Figures as of April 2026

References

[1] Mordor Intelligence, "Middle East and North Africa Digital Payments Market"

[2] Real-world asset tokenization: a $500 billion opportunity for the GCC

[3] InvestaX Q3 2025 RWA Report

SOURCE Alpha Ladder Group Pte Ltd