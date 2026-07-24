Alpha Ladder Hosts Globalization Forum, Debuts Proprietary AI Platform AgentX

HONG KONG, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 July, Alpha Ladder hosted a tech globalization forum at LEAP East 2026 in Hong Kong under the theme "Connecting Industrial Innovation, Unlocking New Global Growth Opportunities" — and used the occasion to officially unveil AgentX, its proprietary AI‑powered solution.

The session brought together more than a dozen distinguished speakers from sectors spanning artificial intelligence, embodied intelligence, biotechnology, fintech, enterprise services, and legal — all of whom shared first‑hand observations and practical experience navigating global expansion.

Paul Pang, Head of AI at Alpha Ladder, unveiled the Group's new financial AI agent, AgentX, during the product launch. He observed that the rapid proliferation of AI agents has rendered traditional cross‑border financial delivery models ill‑suited to the evolving AI industry landscape. Conventional local plugin integrations carry significant risks, including code tampering, data leakage, and compromised asset security.

He also noted that expanding enterprises frequently face a persistent disconnect between their business tools and financial pipelines. Core operational systems — covering expense reimbursement, payroll, and account reconciliation — often operate in silos, isolated from cross‑border payment and treasury management frameworks. The resulting reliance on manual workflows leads to chronic inefficiency and inflated operating costs.

To tackle these industry pain points head‑on, Alpha Ladder introduced AgentX — a purpose‑built platform grounded in its proprietary AI‑native architecture. Powered by the Core Finance skill suite and the standardised MCP protocol, AgentX is compatible with all major large language models and enables AI agents to directly access Alpha Ladder's full spectrum of cross‑border financial services.

The platform is further equipped with VisionX, an intelligent risk control engine that performs cross‑verification across multiple data sources to significantly sharpen the detection of on‑chain risks. A built‑in regulatory sandbox ensures full segregation of transactions and data within compliance boundaries, effectively closing critical security gaps that have long plagued the industry.

Beyond its core risk and compliance capabilities, AgentX offers extensive ecosystem adaptability, enabling rapid integration with vertical use cases such as travel reimbursement, global payroll, and asset management — creating a unified, closed‑loop framework that bridges business operations and finance. Through its open ecosystem model, AgentX empowers small and mid‑sized enterprises expanding globally by tearing down the silos between operational workflows and cross‑border financial services. In doing so, it delivers one‑stop, intelligent cross‑border financial services and drives comprehensive AI‑driven transformation across globalising industries.

Yao Yuan, Vice President of AgiBot for MENA, Turkey, and Asia Pacific, remarked that 2026 marks the year AgiBot transitions from R&D to commercial deployment. Having spent the previous three years honing its products and technology while consolidating its position in the domestic market, the company is now scaling up commercial operations and accelerating its global expansion.

He articulated three core pillars underpinning AgiBot's global strategy. First, the company is moving to seize the critical window for mass industrial adoption as the embodied intelligence sector enters a new growth cycle. Second, humanoid robots are emerging as a key enabler of industrial upgrading and national digital transformation strategies across economies. Third, overseas deployment, data accumulation, and localized delivery are creating a valuable feedback loop — one that feeds back into domestic R&D and forms a closed loop connecting global technology development with commercial execution.

Luo Yi, General Manager of 51Aes South China (a subsidiary of 51World), shared that the company was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 30 December 2025 under the ticker 6651.HK. Guided by its vision to digitally replicate the Earth's 510 million square kilometres, 51World is committed to building a seamless bridge between the digital and physical worlds.

As the industry enters a new era of Physical AI, physically accurate digital simulation environments have become a fundamental prerequisite for large‑scale training of embodied intelligent systems. Leveraging three core pillars — global spatial foundation models, simulation training platforms, and synthetic data pipelines — the company has built a complete, closed-loop technology system. Its commercial portfolio comprises three flagship offerings: the 51Aes digital twin platform, the 51Sim synthetic data and simulation platform, and the 51Earth digital earth platform.

As the core engine powering Physical AI, 51Sim delivers high‑fidelity simulation training environments and robust synthetic data generation capabilities for embodied intelligence sectors including autonomous driving, smart equipment, and robotics. It enables efficient training and validation of AI systems within virtual environments and currently serves over 100 enterprise clients across autonomous mobility and embodied intelligence verticals. Looking ahead, the company will continue to deepen the integration of AI with the real economy, unlocking greater technological value and industrial impact across broader global markets.

Xu Leyang, Co‑founder of Seekee, observed that vast segments of the global population have yet to gain meaningful access to AI. With "everyday users" at the heart of its mission, Seekee is building accessible, consumer‑facing AI products tailored for the world's two billion ordinary people.

The team has strategically focused on Latin America — an underserved blue‑ocean market largely overlooked by major tech players. Few leading global large language models have dedicated meaningful R&D or localisation efforts to Spanish and Portuguese, the region's dominant languages. By capitalising on the region's distinctive linguistic landscape, local user behaviour patterns, and a proprietary repository of region‑specific language data amassed over time, Seekee has built a competitive moat that is difficult to replicate.

According to Sensor Tower, a mobile analytics platform, Seekee ranked eighth globally in the 2025 generative AI app download charts. Within Latin America, its brand recognition is on par with ChatGPT. Launched just over a year ago, the platform has already amassed tens of millions of monthly active users and demonstrated strong user retention.

Wu Xin, Partner and Global Head of AI Applications at BorderX Lab, delivered a presentation themed "Power of Agent Plus." Drawing on real‑world deployments within the fashion and luxury sectors, he explained that AI agents are fundamentally reshaping traditional cross‑border industries and unlocking significant efficiency gains across the entire value chain.

E‑commerce, he noted, is undergoing a paradigm shift. Competition has moved beyond capturing user attention to precisely identifying consumer intent, with AI agents emerging as a critical instrument for surfacing latent global consumption demand. Powered by proprietary technology and data infrastructure, BorderX Lab has built a global consumer network that is helping redefine how Chinese cross‑border consumer tech reaches the world.

He further observed that agent‑enabled payments will form the bedrock of agent‑driven e‑commerce, and expressed optimism about jointly exploring blue‑ocean opportunities with Alpha Ladder.

Yang Mingyuan, Senior Investment & Financing Manager at QCraft, observed that among the broader Physical AI landscape, autonomous driving stands out as the first segment to achieve mass production at scale, sustainable commercial profitability, and rapid real‑world deployment.

The company's core competitive advantage lies in its unified, self‑developed technical foundation — one that underpins both its L2+ advanced driver assistance systems and its multi‑scenario L4 autonomous driving capabilities. This homologous architecture also serves as a strategic springboard for QCraft's broader push into general Physical AI. Its fully in‑house toolchain and data platform form a formidable competitive moat, while the company's "Autonomous Driving Super Factory" system standardises the entire model training and simulation testing lifecycle — covering the full data pipeline to enable continuous, high‑velocity iteration and optimisation of its algorithm models.

He Liang, Chief Financial Officer of Yidianyun, shared that the company — a leading domestic provider of office IT infrastructure — is now pivoting to become an office AI infrastructure enabler. Its mission is to lower the barrier to AI compute access for enterprises through remanufacturing technology and subscription‑based models.

Yidianyun has built a four‑tier business framework that underpins its cost and service advantages, with a strategic focus on edge‑side AI hardware across AI PCs, AI workstations, and AI servers. He noted that direct procurement of AI hardware entails substantial one‑off capital expenditure for small and medium‑sized enterprises. Subscription models, by contrast, significantly ease funding pressure and hedge against upfront investment risk — a key factor driving the rapid growth of its proprietary AI workstation business.

For overseas expansion, Yidianyun plans to launch pilot cross‑border operations from Hong Kong as its initial hub, with the potential to extend its reach to additional international markets in due course.

Liu Chenxin, Assistant to the Director of the National Institute of Biological Sciences, Beijing (NIBS), shared insights at the forum. With a strong track record in research commercialisation, NIBS has incubated a number of benchmark biopharma companies including Huahui Anjian, Vitaraylon, and Denovo Biotech. Drawing on years of translational experience, the institute has comprehensively upgraded its established commercialisation framework and officially launched BISON — a new innovation incubation hub designed to tackle the persistent high‑risk challenges inherent in biopharmaceutical investment through a unique translational model and commercial logic.

Unlike conventional technology‑driven incubation models, BISON places market demand at the core of its approach. It partners with leading tertiary hospitals to identify clinical pain points at the front end, while aligning with pharmaceutical companies at the back end to reverse‑engineer original drug pipelines based on industry needs. Looking ahead, BISON will continue to leverage its deep foundation in original research to incubate high‑value biopharmaceutical innovations, helping domestically developed first‑in‑class drugs reach global markets and supporting the international expansion of China's biotech industry.

Lei Zhicheng, Deputy General Manager of Mango Finance Limited, observed that the institutional advantages of Hong Kong's capital market, combined with deepening economic and trade ties with the Middle East, have opened up new channels for Chinese tech innovators to access global capital. Closely aligned with policy directions and enterprises' internationalisation ambitions, Mango Finance is focused on listing incubation and cross‑border expansion services, fostering service synergies through close collaboration with a diverse network of professional partners.

As an established securities firm, the company is steadily expanding its digital finance footprint in step with regulatory developments. Lei expressed keen interest in establishing system‑level connectivity with Alpha Ladder, and leveraging AI and cutting‑edge digital technologies to accelerate the digital transformation and upgrade of traditional securities operations.

Kevin Chen, CEO of Boost Bank and Founder of Aicapay, observed that as the Belt and Road Initiative continues to gain momentum, emerging markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are undergoing rapid economic and industrial transformation. Combined with surging outbound investment and cross‑border trade from China, the cross‑border finance sector in these markets presents enormous growth potential.

Boost Bank specialises in building localised compliance frameworks. Backed by multi‑jurisdictional licences, on‑the‑ground risk control teams, and deep‑rooted local financial resources, the company has established a fully integrated, end‑to‑end cross‑border capital loop — delivering tailored, client‑specific solutions for enterprises expanding globally. Chen underscored the strong strategic complementarity between the two firms and signalled Boost Bank's intent to join forces with Alpha Ladder in building a fintech service ecosystem that empowers Chinese companies to seize opportunities in emerging markets worldwide.

Yin Li, Partner at Shanghai Landi Law Firm, shared that the firm established its first overseas offices a decade ago, making it one of China's early legal practices to focus on cross‑border corporate services. It provides Chinese enterprises with full‑spectrum legal support spanning overseas investment filing, intellectual property protection, and cross‑border capital repatriation.

Against a backdrop where overseas expansion has evolved from conventional trade to high‑value industrial globalisation — marked by the coordinated export of technology, production capacity, and capital — and given the strong alignment between Middle Eastern development agendas and the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese enterprises pursuing comprehensive deployment in the region have generated robust demand for localised legal services. This, he noted, is the key driver behind the firm's intensified focus on the Middle East market.

Yin emphasised that proactive compliance is the core moat for enterprises going global. Businesses must conduct thorough assessments of local regulatory and legal frameworks before entering overseas markets. Leveraging its "on‑the‑ground global presence" model — with coordinated teams across China and multiple international jurisdictions — the firm conducts advance due diligence to identify and mitigate legal risks inherent in cross‑border operations.

About Alpha Ladder:

Alpha Ladder is a Singapore-regulated fintech group focused on developing a world-leading, one-stop, fully compliant financial infrastructure — delivering secure, efficient cross-border financial solutions for enterprises going global. The Group holds core licences issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), covering securities, futures, fund management, custody, RWA asset exchange, and Major Payment Institution (MPI). We also maintain regulatory approvals in Canada, and are actively expanding our footprint across key global financial hubs including Switzerland, Dubai, and Hong Kong, building a globally compliant regulatory network. By leveraging AI to reshape compliance, risk management, and treasury operations, Alpha Ladder empowers enterprises to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and achieve sustainable global growth.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.alphaladder.hk

SOURCE Alpha Ladder