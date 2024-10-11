Alpha Trading Cup 2024: The First Trading Arena Where 1,149 Traders Put Real Cash on the Line

The First Trading Arena Where 1,149 Traders Put Real Cash on the Line

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alpha Trading Cup 2024 is a high-stakes, live trading competition in which traders worldwide showcase their skills and dominate the financial markets. Hosted by Next Level Academy, Ascension Profits, and Monaxa, the event runs from August 15 to September 30, 2024.

This competition brings together top traders who compete in various asset classes, including crypto, forex, precious metals, indices, and stocks. With a prize pool of USD 44,000, participants also gain the unique opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals, test their strategies in real time, and potentially secure positions with hedge funds scouting for fresh talent.

"The purpose of the Alpha Trading Cup (ATC) is to discover the best traders and foster a culture of learning and collaboration," says Sean Seah, Founder of Next Level Academy. "Our goal is to build a tribe of successful traders who are eager to share their knowledge and learn from one another. Throughout the competition, I've seen traders step up to share valuable lessons, strategies, and even their mistakes, while others have supported and guided newer participants. Together, we've helped over 1,000 traders progress, creating a thriving, supportive community."

Over 1,149 traders from 22 countries have not only risked real money but also benefited from training by over a dozen world-class experts in diverse trading techniques, including algorithmic charting, crypto, forex, hedge fund strategies, and options. This is the first trading competition that combines high-stakes practical implementation with comprehensive education.

"While emotions may sway others, the quant trader focuses on data. The patterns are always there if you know how to find them, and that's where the real opportunities lie," says Alison Gan, AI Quant Trader at Next Level Academy.

Eric Ong, a Private Hedge Fund Advisor, adds, "The Alpha Trading Cup has enriched the trading community by fostering innovation, skill development, and collaboration. It provides a dynamic platform for traders of all levels to exchange knowledge and showcase their talents, driving the industry forward. The competition reinforces our commitment to integrity and sustainability by emphasizing ethical and responsible trading practices. As we celebrate this year's participants, we recognize how the Alpha Trading Cup strengthens the entire trading ecosystem, creating a more informed, engaged, and resilient community. Together, we are shaping the future of trading."

"When the Alpha Trading Cup (ATC) was first conceived, the idea was to create an enriching and informative environment for people from all walks of life to be able to learn and immerse themselves in the journey towards creating income in the financial markets. All too often, many people have the pre-conceived notion that being able to create income in the financial markets is only for proficient traders. Through this ATC and its related sharing sessions and tools and services provided, I've seen not just experienced traders profit but also beginner and novice participants alike.There has been tremendous growth in the community in terms of knowledge, financial gains, and breakthroughs. I sincerely wish that the vibrant ATC community continues their journey towards financial betterment through what they've learned and experienced in this ATC," says Terence Tan, founder of Ascension Profits.

In the Alpha Trading Cup, participants invest their own capital, applying live strategies such as algorithmic trading and quantitative modeling, rather than relying on virtual capital or demo accounts. This ensures that every trader leaves the competition with actionable, practical techniques that can help them achieve financial independence.

About Next Level Academy

Next Level Academy is a premier educational platform offering comprehensive training and mentorship for investors and traders.

Known for its hands-on approach and expert-led events, Next Level empowers individuals to achieve financial freedom and transform their lives through effective wealth-building strategies.

About Monaxa

Monaxa is a leading online trading platform that empowers traders of all levels to achieve financial success. Through its educational resources, hands-on training, and cutting-edge technology, Monaxa enables individuals to trade a wide variety of assets and make informed financial decisions.

About Ascension Profits:

Ascension Profits empowers individuals to achieve financial freedom through strategic passive income generation and wealth compounding. We serve a diverse clientele—from busy professionals to entrepreneurs and retirees—all seeking to maximize their financial potential without additional time investment. Our proven methods enable clients to build wealth efficiently, allowing them to prioritize what truly matters: family, passions, and life experiences. At Ascension Profits, we don't just build wealth; we pave the way for lives well-lived.

