AlphaBitCore Launches Platform To Help Enterprises Turn AI Into Real Work, Not Just Pilots

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaBitCore today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Federated Access Platform, a unified control layer that lets enterprises connect AI to real work across their business, using the systems they already have.

Instead of adding yet another agent, workflow tool, or RPA product, AlphaBitCore gives companies one place to plug in models, agents, tools, and data, then decide what AI is allowed to do and where. The result is simple to understand - AI that can actually move tickets, update records, kick off approvals, and close loops in production, while the enterprise keeps a single, clear view of how it all runs.

"Most enterprises do not have an AI problem. They have an AI sprawl problem," said James Rhodes, Co-Founder and CEO of AlphaBitCore. "We built AlphaBitCore so you can manage your entire AI stack in one place and finally let AI do real work inside your business, not just sit in a chatbot."

Banks can use AlphaBitCore to let AI prepare credit memos, gather documents, run risk checks, and send files for approval, all inside existing banking, risk, and compliance systems. Product and engineering teams can ask AI to draft PRDs, open tickets, assign work, and keep documentation in sync, using the same Jira, code, and knowledge tools they already rely on. In each case, AI is no longer a separate assistant on the side. It works inside the normal tools and workflows; under rules the company sets once and reuses everywhere.

This is where AlphaBitCore differentiates itself from traditional agents, workflow tools, and RPA. Those products focus on single processes, single teams, or single vendors. AlphaBitCore is designed to sit above them as the platform where enterprises manage the whole AI estate. It connects out to MCP servers, gateways, and APIs, then pulls them into one governed environment so leaders can see what AI is doing, where it is connected, and what value it is creating.

Safety and security are built into this platform, but not as a brake. By centralizing identity, access, and auditing, AlphaBitCore lets risk and compliance teams set policy once so that product, operations, and engineering teams can move faster without renegotiating every new use case. The promise is straightforward: one place to control your AI stack, so you can scale AI across the business with confidence.

To support early adopters, AlphaBitCore is opening a limited Early Access Program for selected global institutions. Participants will receive sandbox environments, starter toolkits for banking and developer workflows, and direct collaboration with the AlphaBitCore team to identify and launch their first high value AI powered processes.

"Enterprises are tired of impressive demos that never reach production," said GK, Co-Founder of AlphaBitCore. "Early Access is about getting a few critical workflows live, proving value quickly, and giving teams a single platform they can grow with."

About AlphaBitCore

AlphaBitCore is a next generation AI infrastructure company focused on helping enterprises manage and scale their AI stack. Its MCP Federated Access Platform provides a unified control layer that lets AI agents and humans operate across enterprise systems with full compliance, observability, and traceability. The company serves financial institutions, wealth managers, digital banks, insurers, and global enterprises that want to move from AI experiments to a single, governed platform for AI in production.

