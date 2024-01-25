Alphamab Oncology and 3DMedicines Entered into a Licensing Agreement with Glenmark for KN035

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966.HK) and 3DMedicines (stock code: 1244.HK) ("Licensors") announced that we entered into a license agreement with Glenmark Specialty S.A. (GSSA), a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296，NSE: GLENMARK) for the subcutaneous injection PD-L1 antibody drug (R&D code: KN035, generic name: Envafolimab), pursuant to which, Glenmark was granted exclusive licensing interests in clinical development and commercialization of oncology indications in India, Asia Pacific(except Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia), the Middle East and Africa, Russia, CIS and Latin America. Glenmark will develop and commercialize KN035 in the Field in the Territory at its own cost and expense.

Under the License Agreement, Licensors will receive from GSSA (a) a total of up to US$700.8 million of a non-refundable upfront payment and milestones payments subject to the achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, and (b) a single to double digits percentage royalty fee according to the level of net sales of KN035. The Licensors' respective entitlement to the payments (including the upfront payment, milestone payment and the royalty fees) under the License Agreement are subject to the agreements between Jiangsu Alphamab and 3D Medicines.Jiangsu Alphamab retains its sole right to manufacture KN035 for any purpose within or outside the Territory. 3D Medicines retains the right to develop and commercialize KN035 for any purpose in the field of tumor outside the Territory.

We believe that the cooperation will enable Jiangsu Alphamab to effectively utilize the existing team and resources of Glenmark and establish a favorable market position for KN035 in the Territory rapidly. The implementation of the License Agreement will have a positive impact on the commercialization of KN035 in the Territory.

Dr. Ting Xu, Chairman, and CEO of Alphamab Oncology, remarked, "This collaboration holds significant importance for the continued advancement of Envafolimab. Leveraging Glenmark's robust development and commercialization capabilities, we are confident that Envafolimab will reach a substantial number of patients in the specified territory, especially in regions where cancer patients face underserved conditions. The notable advantages of Envafolimab in terms of safety, convenience, and compliance position it as a competitive product. We eagerly anticipate a successful collaboration."

Dr. Gong Zhaolong, Chairman and CEO of 3D Medicines, remarked, "We are very pleased that Envolizumab can help more cancer patients. This cooperation is good news for more cancer patients. In a wide range of emerging markets, patients need more convenient and innovative treatments. We will work together to serve more cancer patients and help them live longer and better."

"This marks an important milestone for us at Glenmark, through this transformational deal we get access to the first recombinant humanized single domain antibody against PD-L1 in a SubQ formulation for a wide territory globally. We are excited to take this innovative product across our territory and meaningfully contribute to the spread of immune Oncology treatments to potentially help cancer patients across emerging markets." remarked Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & Managing Director Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

About Envafolimab（KN035）

Envafolimab is a single domain Fc fusion PD-L1 antibody independently invented by Alphamab Oncology，and co-developed with 3D (Beijing) Medicines since 2016. On March 30, 2020, Alphamab Oncology, 3DMed, and Simcere reached a strategic cooperation, whereby Alphamab Oncology is responsible for production and quality control, and 3DMed is responsible for the clinical development in oncology field, and Simcere is responsible for the exclusive commercial promotion of products in mainland China.

Based on its unique design that allows rapid subcutaneous injection, it has advantages of improved safety, convenience in drug administration, and treatment compliance. Patients do not require an intravenous infusion which lowers medical costs. At present, Envafolimab is being studied in clinical trials in multiple tumor types in China, the United States and Japan, including registration/phase III clinical trials in multiple indications. Envafolimab obtained orphan drug designation from the US FDA for the treatment of advanced biliary tract cancer and soft tissue sarcoma. In November 2021, Envafolimab obtained the market approval by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration for the treatment of MSI-H or dMMR advanced solid tumors, including those patients with advanced colorectal cancer who have experienced disease progression following fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-containing chemotherapy regimens as well as patients with other advanced solid tumors who have experienced disease progression following prior treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cutting-edge biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. On December 12, 2019, the company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, trading under the stock code 9966.

Our integrated platform seamlessly combines research, development, and manufacturing capabilities for biologics. We take pride in our extensive intellectual property portfolio, encompassing protein/antibody engineering, antibody screening, and multi-module/multi-functional antibody modification.

Distinguished by a globally competitive pipeline, Alphamab Oncology specializes in antibody-drug conjugation, single domain antibody/monoclonal antibodies, and multi-functional antibodies. Notably, Envafolima, the world's first subcutaneously injectable PD-L1 inhibitor, received approval from Chinese authorities in 2021, offering widespread accessibility to cancer patients. Three additional products are currently in the advanced stages of clinical development, with KN026 having earned Breakthrough Designation from the China National Medical Products Administration. Furthermore, we have cultivated a series of early-stage assets, including two in Phase I development.

Our overarching mission is to enhance the manageability and curability of cancer by addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Alphamab Oncology is dedicated to the development of safe and affordable drugs, leveraging a global competitive edge.

