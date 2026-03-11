Alphamab Oncology Appoints Dr. Hongwei Wang as Chief Technology Officer

SUZHOU, China, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966.HK) announced the appointment of Dr. Hongwei Wang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dr. Wang will be responsible for the company's Process Development and Analytical Development Department, Production Department and Quality Department, and report to Dr. Ting Xu, Chairman and CEO of Alphamab Oncology. Dr. Hongwei Wang is a seasoned expert in biopharmaceutical CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) development and commercial manufacturing management, with extensive industry experience. Dr. Wang's joining will accelerate the global development and commercialization of the company's innovative product pipeline.

Prior to joining Alphamab Oncology, Dr. Wang served successively as Director of the Institute of Biologics at Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Hengrui Pharma), and concurrently as General Manager of Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hengrui Pharma) and General Manager of the Biopharmaceutical Division at Hengrui Pharma. During his tenure, Dr. Wang has led the successful approval and commercialization of six innovative biologics and has advanced more than 20 innovative biological candidates into pivotal clinical stages. Dr. Wang holds a Ph.D. in Cell Biology (with a specialization in Immunology) from the University of Science and Technology of China.

Dr. Ting Xu, Chairman and CEO of Alphamab Oncology, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Hongwei Wang to Alphamab Oncology. The company is at a critical juncture in transitioning from innovative R&D to commercial realization: our core product, KN026, is on the verge of regulatory market approval; the NDA submission for JSKN003 is imminent; and multiple next-generation ADC candidates are in clinical development. Dr. Wang's profound expertise in CMC whole process management and large-scale commercial manufacturing will further enhance our integrated industrial chain capabilities, providing a solid foundation for the steady and efficient advancement of our global strategy."

Dr. Hongwei Wang commented, "I am very pleased to join Alphamab Oncology. As a biopharmaceutical company with exceptional differentiated innovation capabilities and high growth potential in the industry, I am deeply impressed by Alphamab Oncology's strategic deployment and rapid progress in the bispecific antibody and ADC fields. I look forward to working side-by-side with the team to accelerate the development of our pipeline, promote the industrialization and commercialization of core products, and bring more high-quality innovative cancer therapies to market as soon as possible, ultimately improving long-term survival benefits for patients."

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology (Stock Code: 9966.HK) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. Leveraging proprietary platforms including single-domain antibodies, bispecific antibodies, glycan-specific conjugation, linker-payloads, dual-payload ADCs, and high-concentration subcutaneous formulations, the Company has built a differentiated and globally competitive pipeline, covering cutting-edge candidates in ADCs, bispecific antibodies, and single-domain antibodies.

One product has received market approval: Envafolimab (KN035, brand name: 恩维达®), the world's first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor, offering greater convenience and accessibility in cancer treatment. The NMPA has accepted the new drug application for KN026 (Anbenitamab Injection), a HER2 bispecific antibody, for second-line or later HER2-positive gastric cancer. Five bispecific ADC candidates have entered clinical stages, and next-generation ADC pipelines—such as dual-payload ADCs—are advancing rapidly. The Company has established strategic partnerships with organizations including CSPC, ArriVent, and Glenmark, covering both product development and technology platforms.

Our overarching mission is to make cancer manageable and curable by addressing unmet clinical needs in oncology. Alphamab Oncology is continuously dedicated to the development of effective, safe, and globally competitive anti-tumor drugs, enabling patients to achieve long-term, high-quality survival and delivering China-innovated cancer therapies to benefit patients worldwide.

