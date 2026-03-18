Alphamab Oncology Appoints Mr. Fei Wang as Chief Financial Officer

SUZHOU, China, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966.HK) today announced the appointment of Mr. Fei Wang as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Wang will be responsible for the company's capital operations, investment and financing management and investor relations, and report to Dr. Ting Xu, Chairman and CEO of Alphamab Oncology. Mr. Wang has accumulated over 20 years of professional experience in financial management and capital markets, with more than 15 years dedicated to the biopharmaceutical industry in China and overseas. Mr. Wang's joining will further enhance the company's core competitiveness in the capital markets, by improving capital operation efficiency, expanding financing channels and deepening investor relations, supporting the exploration and realization of the company's innovative value and delivering greater long-term value to shareholders.

Prior to joining Alphamab Oncology, Mr. Wang served successively as CFO for China operations at AstraZeneca, Group CFO at 3S Bio Inc. and Managing Partner at Hangzhou Yingzhiqin Private Equity Fund. During his tenure, Mr. Wang achieved remarkable success and accumulated extensive practical experience in areas including domestic and international financing, strategic mergers and acquisitions, investor relations management, and integrated financial management system establishment and control. He holds an MBA jointly conferred by Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Euromed Marseille Ecole de Management (now known as KEDGE) and is a non-practicing member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA).

Dr. Ting Xu, Chairman and CEO of Alphamab Oncology, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Fei Wang to Alphamab Oncology. Mr. Wang brings deep professional expertise in financial management and capital operations, coupled with extensive experience in understanding both biopharmaceutical industry dynamics and capital market rules. We are entering a new era driven by differentiated innovation and guided by a global vision for resource integration and market expansion. Mr. Wang's appointment will enhance our capital allocation efficiency and further build a transparent and efficient communication bridge with our shareholders, investors, and regulatory authorities."

Mr. Fei Wang commented, "It is my great honor to join Alphamab Oncology. With the original aspiration of 'Innovative Medicine for a Better Life', Alphamab Oncology focuses on oncology and has deep expertise in cutting-edge areas including single-domain antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates. Leveraging its world-leading technology platforms and differentiated products, the company is committed to delivering more accessible, safer, and more convenient treatment options to patients. Such perseverance and accomplishments are truly inspiring and admirable. I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation in R&D, advance the commercialization process, deepen communication with the capital markets, convey the company's long-term value, and ultimately benefit patients."

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology (Stock Code: 9966.HK) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. Leveraging proprietary platforms including single-domain antibodies, bispecific antibodies, glycan-specific conjugation, linker-payloads, dual-payload ADCs, and high-concentration subcutaneous formulations, the Company has built a differentiated and globally competitive pipeline, covering cutting-edge candidates in ADCs, bispecific antibodies, and single-domain antibodies.

One product has received market approval: Envafolimab (KN035, brand name: 恩维达®), the world's first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor, offering greater convenience and accessibility in cancer treatment. The NMPA has accepted the new drug application for KN026 (Anbenitamab Injection), a HER2 bispecific antibody, for second-line or later HER2-positive gastric cancer. Five bispecific ADC candidates have entered clinical stages, and next-generation ADC pipelines—such as dual-payload ADCs—are advancing rapidly. The Company has established strategic partnerships with organizations including CSPC, ArriVent, and Glenmark, covering both product development and technology platforms.

Our overarching mission is to make cancer manageable and curable by addressing unmet clinical needs in oncology. Alphamab Oncology is continuously dedicated to the development of effective, safe, and globally competitive anti-tumor drugs, enabling patients to achieve long-term, high-quality survival and delivering China-innovated cancer therapies to benefit patients worldwide.

SOURCE Alphamab Oncology